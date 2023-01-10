Madison Metropolitan School District administrators are recommending a pay increase for staff working summer school one year after the district unenrolled hundreds of summer semester students because of a staffing shortage.
District officials presented an update on summer programming to the School Board Monday night, including the suggestion they raise pay for summer school staff to $40 an hour. Last summer, staff made $28 an hour, which was above the $25 an hour the Employee Handbook outlines but a cut from $40 in summer 2021.
Madison Teachers Inc. had advocated for the $40 an hour last year, and suggested the drop played a significant part in the district not finding enough staff to maintain its enrollment. MMSD leaders acknowledged that last summer was difficult, and superintendent Carlton Jenkins called a pay increase for this summer “one of our best investments with the dollars that we have.”
“We do know from experience, if we’re offering lower rates to our staff, they find other places that they can have employment for the summer to meet their needs," Jenkins said, "even though they want to be with children."
He noted the timing is important, too, to give teachers certainty around what they could make early before they sign up for other jobs.
“We want to get our school year off next year to a great start by investing right now in our staff,” Jenkins said.
A vote on the changed pay rate could come later this month. Board member Nicki Vander Meulen said she would support a $40 an hour pay rate, but has concerns about voting on it before the rest of the budget is formed later this spring, given an expected difficult budget ahead.
“I would love $40 an hour,” Vander Meulen said. “I’m not going to lock myself into that and then have to lay off teachers.”
Her colleague Christina Gomez Schmidt, who announced last month she will not run for reelection, offered a similar sentiment, expressing concern about a lack of flexibility if it’s approved without an understanding of the full budgetary context.
“It feels like coming into this budget cycle for this next year, we’re going to be trying to balance a lot of different competing priorities,” Gomez Schmidt said. “Committing to something first, then you’re committed to that and you can’t change that as you go.”
In June 2022, just weeks before the summer semester was set to begin, MMSD emailed hundreds of families telling them they wouldn’t be able to have their student in summer school despite having enrolled. The email pointed to “unanticipated staffing challenges” and a “tremendous amount of interest” in summer school as reasons for not enrolling about 17% of students who had signed up.
That left hundreds of families scrambling to find a place for their child to go during the day.
The proposed change from $28 to $40 would cost the district about $700,000, according to district estimates, bringing the costs for a six-week program to $3.4 million, not including the Summer Arts Academy, which is a separate budget item. That allows for 4,000 students to enroll in summer semester programming.
“We could probably serve more, but to do it really well and with quality I think 4,000 is probably that targeted sweet spot,” director of summer learning Nicole Schaefer said.
District officials said they are still in the “initial thinking” stages of what specific opportunities to offer this summer, but they will include expanded arts programming, building off of last summer’s debut of the Summer Arts Academy. Those offerings will likely include classes at community centers around the city in addition to school buildings.
Board member Nichelle Nichols said the design process for summer school should include more student voices.
“Some of what you all are prototyping, you actually want it to be attractive to the students you’re prototyping for,” Nichols said, to which a staff member responded that further student input would be the next step.