The Madison Metropolitan School District’s new Summer Arts Academy still has nearly two-thirds of its capacity available for grades 6-12 enrollees this summer.
MMSD is funding the new, free summer programming with $1.3 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds. As of Monday morning, about 220 students in grades 6-12 had enrolled out of about 600 spots, MMSD coordinator of fine arts Peter Kuzma told the Madison School Board.
“Our target goal, I think a realistic goal, would be to get between half and two-thirds of the total enrollment,” Kuzma said. “If we can work toward our halfway mark, I think that would be pretty solid for this, our pilot year.”
The enrollment deadline, already extended once, is this Friday, May 13. Kuzma said, however, that they would accept students at a later date if possible.
“As long as we can possibly say 'yes' to a student who wants to participate, we will definitely find a way to do that,” he said.
The challenge is that they need certain numbers to finish contracts with the community-based artists who will lead many of the classes, he explained.
“We can’t obviously finish a contract with a teacher artist or a teacher if we know that we don’t have students that are going to make the opportunity economically viable as well,” he said.
All of the programming will take place in the afternoons, with one session from 1 p.m.-2:15 p.m. and another from 2:30 p.m.-3:45 p.m. Students will also have the opportunity to enroll in both sessions.
Most classes will take place at the East or West Arts Hubs, with O’Keeffe Middle School on the east side and Cherokee Middle School on the west. Off-site classes will have transportation provided from one of those locations.
Class offerings include a variety of genres, from Hip Hop Dance and Introduction to Guitar to Musical Theatre Performance and Production, and Portraits and Museums.
Kuzma said the district is reaching out to specific students who may be interested and continuing to share the opportunity as widely as possible.
“A lot of times the opportunity to take on something like this is something that some students might think they can’t do or doesn’t apply to them because they’ve never had the opportunity before," he said.
School Board members praised the project and said they're excited to see what comes of it.
“I’m super excited about the Summer Arts Academy," Nichelle Nichols said. "Thank you all for the vision and the variety of arts that are available.”
Students in grades K-4 will receive some increased arts offerings within the existing Madison School and Community Recreation aftercare programs, as well.
Registration for the Summer Arts Academy is available online in English, Spanish and Hmong. The district’s website includes information on the specific class offerings and when they’re offered.