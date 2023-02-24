Madison Metropolitan School District students need an attendance rate of 90% or better this school year to receive an automatic invitation to enroll in summer semester classes.
That’s up from 80% in years past, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in an email to the Cap Times.
A document sent to some staff members, screenshots of which were shared with the Cap Times, states that “Attendance in summer programming is critical to student success, therefore, recommendations should include students who have demonstrated that they will attend everyday!”
Schools can still recommend students who have an attendance rate below 90%, but the district’s automatically generated list of students, which is based on report cards and the attendance rate, will not include them. Students can miss about 17 days of school before they drop below 90%.
“The attendance rate was adjusted based on our data analysis this fall that demonstrated students who attended school during the regular school year also attended summer semester,” LeMonds wrote. “In order to maintain and/or gain skills in our 6 week summer program, students need to be present.”
Even if invited, families still have to enroll students in the optional summer program.
In response to a question about whether there was concern that the change could cause students most in need of summer learning opportunities to miss out, LeMonds wrote that the change was made to “identify those students who are in need of summer learning paired with regular attendance.”
“If a student is not attending during the regular school year with a full support staff to intervene, data tells us that they don't attend in summer with limited support staff to support AND summer is 6 weeks,” LeMonds wrote.
In a report on last year’s summer semester, which was shared with the School Board in a Jan. 12 Weekly Update recently published on the district’s website, officials noted that “volatile attendance rates” were among a set of factors that “posed challenges for identifying trends in outcome data.” The report specifically focuses on the morning summer semester program, and does not include data from Madison Schools and Community Recreation or the Summer Arts Academy.
Attendance in last year’s summer semester was 74% for grades 4K-12, down from 82% in summer 2021. The district’s goal is 90% attendance “for academic programming to meaningfully impact student achievement,” according to the report.
By grade level, first and third grades had the highest attendance rates at 81%. Middle-schoolers had the lowest attendance rates, with grades 5-8 all having rates under 70%.
“These attendance data highlight some of the challenges faced in meeting district academic goals for summer semester programming; low attendance rates will limit the extent to which summer semester programming can impact student growth targets,” the report states.
Total enrollment last summer dropped to 2,113 students from 2,303 in summer 2021, despite the district inviting more students to participate last year. A significant factor was the summer school staffing shortage, which forced the district to unenroll hundreds of students in late spring.
The School Board, with the administration’s recommendation, voted to increase summer school pay to $40 an hour for teachers this summer in hopes of avoiding a repeat situation.
Other findings in the report included multiple student groups — English Language Learners, students in special education, Black students and Hispanic or Latinx students — being overrepresented compared with the overall district enrollment. White students, meanwhile, are significantly underrepresented, making up 18% of summer semester students but more than 40% of the overall district population.
Academically, some summer semester students maintained or increased their scores in reading and math tests, according to the report. The results varied by grade level and language.
The most successful academic outcome was for students seeking credit recovery for a class they had previously failed, with 227 students attempting 339 credit recovery opportunities. Overall, 94% of those attempts were successful.