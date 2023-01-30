MMSD staffing shortage leaves student needs unmet, educators exhausted

Staffing and substitute shortages in the Madison Metropolitan School District are leaving students without necessary services, classrooms without a consistent teacher and staff exhausted.
The Cap Times spoke with five current or former staff members, including substitutes, about their experience so far this school year.
The Cap Times shared some of what they told us with district spokesperson Tim LeMonds on Monday, Jan. 23, and requested an interview with someone in the administration to discuss the challenges of the ongoing staffing shortages, as well as the latest data on staffing vacancies and substitute fill rates.
LeMonds replied with an emailed statement, which included that there are currently 88 staffing vacancies — “approximately 3% of our current total teacher workforce” — though his reply did not include any information about substitute fill rates as requested. He said no one was available for an interview based on their schedules.
The latest publicly available data on specific building vacancies comes from the Dec. 15 weekly update to the School Board, which shows that as of Dec. 14, there were 107 vacancies in the teaching unit.
The schools with the most in that report are at the high school level, with six each at East, La Follette and Capital. West and Memorial each have five. Among middle schools, Badger Rock and Spring Harbor had the most vacancies with four each.
Sandburg and Lake View elementary schools both had four vacancies, with three other elementary schools at three openings.
It comes in a year when the district’s pool of substitute teachers is much smaller than it used to be, leaving fewer people to fill the needed roles around the district every day. That increases burnout, sending the district into a “vicious downward cycle,” said Jesse Lyne, the president of the substitute educators group with Madison Teachers Inc.
“I don’t think you can solve the sub shortage,” Lyne said. “What you do is you get leadership that genuinely empowers and values and supports and nurtures the staff, and I think things will flow from there, whether it’s subs or athletic directors.
“Just treat your people better.”
Inconsistency
At one elementary school, it’s left at least one classroom without “one staff person or even two staff people” regularly assigned to them, another teacher in the building recently told the Cap Times. The teacher requested anonymity to speak openly about the situation without identifying her colleagues.
“They have like an hour with this teacher, an hour with (a different) person, an hour or two with (another person),” the teacher said. “This person takes them to recess, (another) watches them during lunch.”
Those people are interventionists, social workers, learning coaches and English as a Second Language teachers.
When multiple staff, some of whom have no experience planning or teaching core subjects, have to rotate into a classroom throughout the day, the classroom can lose its standard of behavior, which can exacerbate the challenges the classroom faces.
“There's so many kids that aren't getting the services they're supposed to be getting because the people who should be providing those services, whose job it is to provide those services, have to be doing something else,” the teacher said.
That environment hits staff morale: “Your desire to be at school goes down, your actual physical health deteriorates,” the teacher explained. While the district has attempted to find solutions like mental health days for staff, the teacher said they aren’t realistic.
“If I take my emotional health day, my entire school will suffer for it,” the teacher said. “The students will suffer because somebody's got to cover my class and the people who are covering classes have to suffer for it.”
Another educator, who works as an English as a Second Language teacher at an elementary school, is not normally responsible for a classroom of students, instead working in a support role in classrooms with specific students. This year, though, she’s “getting pulled to sub quite often.”
“Other people in roles like mine, other ESL, or bilingual resource teachers or reading interventionists at our school, are getting pulled fairly often,” she said. “I would say there's at least one person subbing per day instead of doing the job that they were hired to do, and the job that they're supposed to be doing based on where the funding is coming from.”
That has taken a toll on her throughout the past two years.
“It's very frustrating as an instructor, because I have a lot of students with significant language needs and those needs are not being met on a regular, consistent basis, which we need in order to facilitate language growth,” the teacher said.
She also requested anonymity in order to avoid the potential of retaliation.
The experience by school, she suggested, depends “on what administration (at that school) deems to be a priority, if that’s a warm body in the room or making sure our students are having their needs met and they’re filling legal requirements.”
Once on a subbing assignment, the teacher said, the experience can vary widely from classroom to classroom, depending on the standards that have been set there.
“There's definitely not much learning happening,” the teacher said. “It's kind of just like, keep your head above water while you're the one assigned to sub for this day, for this moment.”
‘Short-sighted’ decisions
Lyne, of MTI's substitute educators group, said there are many reasons for the sub shortage, which existed before the pandemic, but COVID-19 made it “hit hyperspace.”
The district left many of its subs without work rather than finding duties for them to take on, he said, which meant many found other jobs by the time schools returned and they were needed again.
“You don’t realize how tough it is until you get out and then it’s like, ‘I ain’t going back to that,’” he said of teaching.
He called the decision to leave subs without work “short-sighted” by the district, which he said seems to view labor as a cost to cut instead of a resource to be cultivated.
In some ways, he said, the situation has become a boon for subs, who are now like “gold” because of how in need they are. But that doesn’t mean it’s good for the system.
“It adds the stress onto everybody in different ways,” he said.
The pool is down to just a few hundred people from the more than 600 before the pandemic. While that’s still more than five substitutes per MMSD building, Lyne explained that not every substitute is equal as far as filling the daily needs.
“A lot of these subs don’t work every day,” he said. “Or they will only work at certain schools or certain parts of town or certain grades; sometimes the retired teachers will only go back to their school or they’ll sub for their old colleagues.”
In a worker-friendly job market over the past two years, many have found more consistent work that either pays better or offers benefits, shrinking the pool and diminishing the availability of some of those who remain.
Hannah Bennett, who began substitute teaching in MMSD in 2019 because the job provided flexibility, is now part of that group.
After not working in the role during the pandemic, she started back in spring 2022 with a long-term substitute role at West High School. She subbed again this year, but recently got a new, non-education job that will provide benefits.
“It’s really hard to earn benefits (as a sub),” she said. “The job that I have now, I have really good benefits. I think the pay that I get is probably about the same but because I get benefits, it's a lot more.”
She had plenty of challenging experiences in her time as a sub, but said she hopes the district can find a way to succeed.
“All kids in Madison should have access to a good education,” she said. “Everyone should be able to read well, everyone should be able to do math well, everyone should have some science literacy, and they should also have the enrichment of music and art and athletics and all of all of those things that make you a whole person and so that you can have a successful, satisfying adulthood.”
One retired MMSD teacher told the Cap Times that other school districts have sought him out as a teacher recently given his certifications in math, English and English as a Second Language, but MMSD has not reached out to him.
“What is MMSD doing to get teachers, apart from merely posting the positions?” he asked. “If other districts can find credentialed teachers and make the effort to contact them, why can't MMSD?”
He said he “applied for several positions” that were posted in June, but didn’t get interviews until October and November, making him wonder, “Where is the urgency?” The retiree asked to remain anonymous as he is still in the running for some of the positions he has applied for.
He added that, based on reports from other retired MMSD educators, MMSD does not make it easier for people who have previously worked in the district to apply for sub positions, requiring letters of recommendation and college transcripts despite their previous experience.
District’s response
Rather than respond to some of the specific allegations from these staff members, LeMonds decided “to answer all of it collectively, with the understanding that what one staff member may temporarily experience in an individual school does not necessarily reflect something that is being experienced district wide.”
“As long as the nationwide teacher shortage persists, when teaching positions become vacant, we can expect various situations where addressing these challenges may require temporary staffing solutions to continue learning for our scholars until a new hire can be made,” LeMonds wrote.
He stressed that MMSD currently “employs its largest teacher workforce since 2017, and with fewer students.
“Within the last 12 months alone, the district has hired more teachers than it has in its recent history,” LeMonds wrote. “That said, the nationwide teacher shortage remains a very real concern, and continues to impact schools in Wisconsin and across the country, in ways similar to what was detailed by some of our staff who spoke to you.
“These teacher experiences reflect the kind of challenges schools can sometimes face while we continue our work to address this nationwide problem.”