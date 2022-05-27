Madison Metropolitan School District staff walked out of buildings Friday afternoon to continue their ask that district leadership provide larger pay increases than currently planned in the 2022-23 budget.
The rallies, held outside each of East, La Follette and Memorial high schools, were the second of the week, after a rally before the School Board meeting Monday. Elementary and middle school staff joined their high school colleagues at the high school site their schools eventually feed into, with West attendance area staff also going to Memorial.
“They aren’t listening,” East High School history teacher Jessica Hotz said. “We have to keep taking action as long as they don’t listen.”
At East, the crowd of about 200 also included some community members showing support for the staff and Madison Teachers Inc., which created a petition this week that MTI president Michael Jones said already has over 2,000 signatures. Speakers included teachers, community members and special education assistants.
This was the first of this spring’s rallies to take place during the workday, albeit a day without students in the school, as Friday was a scheduled professional development day.
English teacher Jeff Kunkle noted that those attending the rally would likely have to work in the evening or over the long weekend to make up the work they missed “during the busiest time of the year.”
“I appreciate and I see you,” Kunkle said. “I’m going to spend all day tomorrow grading papers because I’m out here with you all.”
All of the rallies have followed the district revealing its draft preliminary budget late last month, which MTI initially said in a statement was disappointing.
That draft includes a 2% base wage increase for all staff as well as fully funding the increases for longevity, known as steps and lanes, which is another 2% increase for the average employee, though it varies by employee and some will receive no increase.
MTI is asking for a 4.7% base wage increase in addition to the longevity increases, as well as a $5 an hour increase to the salary schedule for security staff and educational assistants and increased pay for substitutes. The 4.7% is the highest cost-of-living base wage increase the union can negotiate for, according to the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission.
The difference between the 4.7% increase and 2% increase is approximately $7 million. Despite an influx of federal and state dollars for COVID-19 relief funding, district officials have called the budget a difficult one as they attempt to limit the amount of structural deficits they create with that one-time funding.
According to a chart of wage options provided by district administration to School Board members in the April 28 Weekly Update, the district would eliminate staff positions with any further increase to base wages. For a full 4.7% base wage increase, for example, the administration estimates it would lose 87 staff positions next school year.
The revenue limit, which is the maximum a district can take in through the combination of property taxes and state aid, remained frozen in the 2021-23 state budget.
With declining enrollment, MMSD's revenue limit would have dropped without the successful 2020 operating referendum. Instead, with the extra revenue authority from that vote, the district's revenue limit is projected to rise by $6 million over the current year.
District spokesman Tim LeMonds again blamed the state Legislature Friday while speaking to reporters after the rally at East, calling the district’s budget “a tough position to be in.”
“You're going to hear no argument from us that our teachers and our staff deserve better,” LeMonds said. “The fiscal reality is, we are looking at a very regressive state budget and it has put us in a position where — I know our superintendent has mentioned this on several occasions — we're needing to choose between what is right and what is right.”
MTI's Jones, while speaking to the crowd, acknowledged the role of the Legislature in the situation, but said district leadership can still do better, with he and others noting that other districts in the state had funded the 4.7% increase.
“Yes, the state is screwing us,” Jones said. “But we also want to make sure we’re standing up to make sure we are not screwing ourselves.”
While he and others with MTI have suggested the district has ways to make up the difference between their plans, he declined to share specifics of MTI’s negotiating position when asked by the Cap Times Friday, as he said they do not want to negotiate in public. MTI and MMSD leadership are expected to be at the bargaining table again late next week.
During his interview with media, LeMonds said the district will “continue to do whatever we can for our teachers and our staff.”
“It is our hope that we can continue to collaborate, respect each other and through respectful discourse be able to come to an agreement where we’re appropriately valuing our staff, keeping our students at the center and continuing to be good stewards for the taxpayer,” LeMonds said.
East teacher Hotz, who was listening to the interview, disagreed with his contention that the district leadership cares about its staff. She is concerned that without fully funding the pay increases, more staff will leave, exacerbating an already challenging staffing situation in MMSD buildings.
“The idea that our district is respecting us is nonsense,” she said. “We have situations where (human resources) will not come to meetings prepared, where they will not respond to our emails. They do not act like they respect us.”
The budget will be finalized in October after enrollment numbers are known. Jones said he has been proud to be an MMSD educator, “because my district believes in people, not spreadsheets.”
“We need to send them a message not of anger, but of love,” Jones said. “As a leader, (superintendent Carlton) Jenkins, Board of Education, you are a part of our community. The community is ready to go, are you ready to go with us?”