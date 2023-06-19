The Madison Metropolitan School District’s spokesperson is on leave.
NBC15 first reported Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs Tim LeMonds’ leave on Thursday night, and the district’s incoming Senior Executive Director of Human Resources Jennifer Trendel confirmed it in an email to the Cap Times.
Trendel did not answer questions about when the leave began, who placed him on leave or whether he is under investigation, just under a month after documents related to a previous investigation of employee complaints were released publicly.
“No additional information about this employee is available at this time, as personnel matters are confidential,” Trendel wrote.
NBC15 also reported that LeMonds is under an active investigation based on the district’s response to a public records request from the station.
As of the morning of June 12, LeMonds was still working. He sent an email to a Cap Times reporter regarding an interview with a district administrator. He did not respond to emails sent after that.
Also that day, Interim Superintendent Lisa Kvistad took over the district’s top position from outgoing Carlton Jenkins, who will remain as a staff member through the end of this month to help with the transition.
LeMonds has been at the center of controversy over the past month as documents released through an open records request included allegations of harassment and bullying from his employees. The complaint was made last fall, and the district found insufficient evidence to take punitive action against LeMonds.
Earlier this month, when asked about the district’s leave process, MMSD Communications Manager Ian Folger wrote in an email that “The determination to place an employee on administrative leave is never one that the district takes lightly.
“Every investigation involves a unique set of circumstances, factors, and individuals, all of which need to be considered fully and in tandem,” he wrote. “Accordingly, there is no single arbiter or group of arbiters, nor is there any universal criteria, that determines when administrative leave is appropriate.”
LeMonds fought the release of the complaint in court, suing the district to keep it private. Ultimately he lost that case, and the complaint was released in late May.
The district’s only public response thus far was an unsigned statement posted to its website and sent to reporters by Folger nearly a week after the complaint document became public. In the statement, the district said it “will conduct a full review of the department operations, structure and human interaction in the coming months,” with no more specific timeline.
“At the same time, the District will have significant leadership changes this summer, and through those transitions we will work to reorganize and restore relationships that are essential to our success,” according to the statement. “We will work to build a positive workplace culture for employees.”
The district stressed the importance of then-upcoming graduations and the desire to focus on student achievements as the year ended. Graduation ceremonies took place June 8-10.
In the complaint, filed in October, employees detailed instances of LeMonds yelling at employees, talking behind their backs to coworkers and negative statements about female journalists and the media.
Those statements included calling one female journalist a “pig of a journalist” and another “a horrible human being.” According to the complaint, multiple former employees in the department cited LeMonds as at least part of the reason they left their job.
“In writing this complaint, it is difficult to fully convey the effect years of screaming, demoralizing criticism, name-calling, belittling, lying and intimidation has had on us as employees,” the complaint states. “For current employees, every day there is a gnawing knot in the pit of our stomachs, a constant anxiety that one phone call or unsuspecting Zoom meeting could end with being yelled at or having our jobs threatened.”
The investigation outcome document did not include findings for some of the incidents in the complaint, including his treatment of the media.