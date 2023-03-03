A Madison Metropolitan School District official said a 20-month-old outside review of special education programming was too broad to draw many conclusions.
“It’s for the most part a report that could be sent to any large urban school district in the country,” MMSD Associate Superintendent of Student Services Nancy Molfenter said in a recent interview.
In summer 2021, WestEd submitted its report to the district. The company’s work, which began in the 2019-20 school year after the School Board approved up to $100,000 for the effort, was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which limited WestEd’s ability to observe in classrooms and convene focus groups.
“It wound up being more broad and containing less specific content from our staff and families than it would have... had they carried it out the way that they had originally intended,” Molfenter said. “I've been trying over the past couple of years to really find the value points that we can pull from.”
But the 187 pages still feature plenty of suggestions for MMSD to improve how it works with students with disabilities, with some staff reporting pressure to pass students no matter what, criticism of the usefulness of district guidance and data highlighting the longstanding disparities for students by race and special education status. Its overarching findings were:
• Students with disabilities, especially students of color with disabilities, are not achieving or graduating at levels the district can celebrate.
• The district’s instructional and administrative infrastructure is not conducive to improved outcomes for students with disabilities.
• The district has many strengths upon which to build, which are outlined throughout the report.
• While much progress has been made on the (2016 special education) plan, and many of the goals have been met, doubling down on it, in collaboration with general education partners, is necessary, especially in light of recent leadership turnover and the pandemic.
“As MMSD transitions to post-pandemic learning models, it is especially critical that the findings and recommendations in this report be taken seriously,” the report states.
Despite the cost, the full report hasn’t been made publicly available — the executive summary was shared in a weekly report to the School Board on Oct. 14, 2021, but the full report is not posted anywhere on the district’s website. The Cap Times first received the report last year through an open records request, and it was brought up again recently as the School Board began to discuss the district’s next three-year special education plan.
Molfenter, who at the time the report was completed was the assistant director of student services, said despite the broad nature of the report, there are pieces to take away from what was documented, including the ongoing disparities for students with disabilities and students of color. While the district is well aware of those, she said, it’s good to have data collected in a single document.
“We know historically that our data demonstrate that we have more scholars with an IEP (individualized education program) who receive discipline referrals and who are restrained and secluded, and then a higher proportion of those scholars are scholars of color,” she said. “So we have to put that data in front of schools regularly.”
Molfenter also said it was important that the report highlighted the need to “break down silos” in education by communicating across departments.
“(Superintendent Carlton) Jenkins, after reading the report, knew that he needed to have someone who had their eye on what was happening in special education at leadership meetings,” Molfenter said, noting she’s now included in those meetings in a way her predecessor wasn’t.
One recommendation in the report was to produce guidance that is “more pragmatic or accessible as a quick source” for staff at schools, despite recognizing the department overall has produced “reflective, informative and well-researched written resources.”
“We were unable to answer our questions about how much these resources are used, how schools make sense of them, and whether schools know how to connect the dots between how these written resources are related to each other,” the report states.
Molfenter said they have taken “several very intentional steps” toward that recommendation, with some restructuring of meetings, communications practices and data review.
One finding that Molfenter called “disturbing” was that special educators feel pressure “to not issue failing grades to students, and this sometimes causes them frustration that students can do whatever they want and still get a diploma,” the report suggested.
"(It) was eye opening for us that there are staff or someone who reported that felt that way,” she said.
In the months since, they’ve reviewed guidance around modified grading for students with an IEP as well as had the opportunity to “recalibrate” with general education staff about the needs of those students in the classroom.
“We want our graduation rates to increase, but we want our scholars to graduate with the skills they need to move on to the next steps in life,” Molfenter said.
Among the uses for the WestEd report is helping inform the creation of a new three-year special education plan, which the district hopes to have in place by this fall.
“One of my goals and the district goals would be to come back and look at this report on approximately an annual basis to ensure that we're addressing those recommendations and to see how we're doing,” Molfenter said.