Laura Simkin and Ali Muldrow won their contested races for the Madison School Board on Tuesday.
Simkin, a newcomer, defeated challenger Shepherd Joyner to succeed the outgoing Cris Carusi in Seat 3, while Muldrow won reelection to Seat 4 against write-in challenger David Blaska, whom she defeated when he was also on the ballot three years ago. Both won decisively over their opponents.
Former MMSD administrator Nichelle Nichols, running unopposed for Seat 5, will also join the board, succeeding the outgoing Ananda Mirilli.
Simkin, an early childhood educator whose son is a senior at East High School, said in a phone call Tuesday night that she “didn’t take anything for granted” going into the election, but was excited about her win. With 95% of precincts reporting, she received 23,661 votes to Joyner’s 9,711.
“The campaign was just a wonderful opportunity to connect with the community and I really appreciated having that opportunity,” Simkin said. “I am looking forward to really digging into a focus on providing Madison's children with an excellent education.”
Joyner said in a phone call Tuesday night they were “pleased as punch with the turnout.” While they said they were still processing the election and campaign, they had “learned a lot,” they said.
“I've made a lot of really great community connections, I've strengthened a lot of existing community connections,” they said. “That's something that I'm going to be able to utilize moving forward in my work.
“And I don't necessarily think that running again is off the table.”
The two candidates agreed on most issues throughout the campaign, including the importance of closing the opportunity gap. Joyner said they hope to see a “more concerted approach to building a really strong working language between the board, administration and the MMSD communities.”
“I'd also love to see us continuing to focus on meeting students where they are and ensuring that they're getting quality education as well as focusing on their safety not only physically, but mentally, emotionally, as well,” they said.
One notable difference between the two was their position on School Resource Officers. Simkin supported returning them to the high schools, at least temporarily, while Joyner supported the board’s unanimous summer 2020 vote to remove them.
Simkin said Tuesday night that she did not plan to pursue returning them at this time, though she’d like to look at the Behavior Education Plan and “general safety issues.”
“I respect the opinions of the School Board members on SROs,” she said. “So that's not something that I'm planning to bring to the table but now the entire city of Madison knows where I stand on it if it is brought to the table.”
Instead, she said, she’ll look for “whatever openings we have right now to increase safety within our schools,” both immediately and long-term.
The newcomers won’t have to wait to make their first major decision. The School Board’s April 25 agenda will include both their swearing-in and a vote on a new literacy curriculum for the district.
Superintendent Carlton Jenkins Monday said it is “the biggest decision I think we’re going to make for the next 15 years, 20 years, in our district, and we have to get it right.”
Muldrow, the current board president, joins Nicki Vander Meulen as the only board members in their second full terms. In a statement, Muldrow thanked voters and welcomed the two new members of the board, while also recognizing Mirilli and Carusi.
“They gave so much of themselves and I will forever be proud to have served with them,” Muldrow said. “These two public servants rose to the occasion in unprecedented times and shaped education in our community for generations. They will be so deeply missed on this body of governance.”
While Blaska’s election had been such a longshot from the start that the candidate even wrote on his blog he didn’t expect to win, he received some public backing from those concerned about safety in schools, including an endorsement from liberal former Mayor Dave Cieslewicz.
Muldrow received 26,195 votes to 3,480 write-in votes for Seat 4 with 95% of precincts reporting.
In a statement, Seat 5 winner Nichols thanked everyone who voted on Tuesday.
“I want to acknowledge and thank those who ran for office,” Nichols said. “I look forward to serving on this Board and focusing on making our district even stronger.”
This year’s election showed lower interest than recent contested races, in both fundraising for School Board races and voters. The number of votes was less than even last year, which featured two seats up for election with both candidates unopposed. Just over 41,000 people voted in those races.
The 2020 election, which included the Democratic presidential primary and was held in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, featured three seats on the ballot. Two of them were contested, and about 80,000 people voted in those races.
The last time these same seats were all on the ballot, in spring 2019, more than 65,000 people voted in each of the races, all of which featured two candidates on the ballot.