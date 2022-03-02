The Madison Metropolitan School District’s next ad hoc committee on safety is expected to begin meeting later this month.
While the School Board still has to approve the committee, its membership and its charge, board members discussed their draft plans Monday night. Board president Ali Muldrow said the board will vote to establish the committee at a special meeting on March 14, while draft documents with the board’s agenda show a first meeting planned for March 17.
“This committee will be dedicated to working directly with mental health partners, community members and advocates, youth and more in not only envisioning but also implementing districtwide policies that center safety and wellness for all students,” East High School senior and proposed co-chair Gordon Allen said.
The proposed “safety and student wellness ad hoc committee” follows a few highly publicized incidents in the fall at district high schools, including fights at East and a student with a handgun at La Follette. Some, including two candidates for the School Board this spring, have called for the return of school resource officers, but the board has not discussed such a move.
This committee also comes after another safety and security ad hoc committee that met in late 2020 following the board’s unanimous vote to remove SROs. That committee came up with 16 recommendations submitted to the board in early 2021.
This group, however, would be smaller and more focused on student voices, School Board members said Monday night. Board member Ananda Mirilli is expected to co-chair the group with Allen until her board tenure ends in early April.
“We wanted to make sure also that the adult voice was not overpowering the conversations, which we tend to do, myself included,” Mirilli said.
She suggested the committee will have 13 voting members. The draft plan for the group shows the membership will consist of a student from each of Memorial, East, West, La Follette, Capital and Shabazz high schools. There will also be a staff member from Dane County, the city of Madison and MMSD. Finally, there would be three other “at large” members, who could be teachers, student support staff, central office staff or otherwise.
Board member Maia Pearson will serve in a non-voting role initially and take over for Mirilli as co-chair when Mirilli’s School Board term is up.
“It’s not just physical safety, it’s emotional, it’s mental safety,” Pearson said Monday. “What we really wanted to do is make sure that we center student voices extremely heavily in this.”
She added that the group will create “accountability pieces” for after the ad hoc has concluded.
“This ad hoc to us isn’t just another ad hoc talking about stuff, talking about safety, talking about wellness,” she said. “This is really action-based and we really wanted to make that a focus.”
The committee will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. on March 17, April 7 and April 21, according to the draft document.
Guiding questions for the ad hoc committee will include:
- What is our vision for student safety and wellness?
- What would you like MMSD to do differently or more?
- What are you committed to doing to support our vision?
The group will public meetings with high school families and students; community partners and advocates; and other professionals in fields like mental health, public health and other public officials.