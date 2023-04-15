Two months after announcing his retirement, outgoing Madison Superintendent Carlton Jenkins has been named a finalist for the top job in a Tennessee school district.
Chalkbeat Tennessee, an education news website, reported Saturday that Jenkins is among three finalists to be the next Memphis-Shelby County Schools superintendent. The School Board there, however, was not happy with the list of three finalists selected by a search firm, including Jenkins.
“After a public meeting that at times turned tense, the board announced it would pause plans to interview finalists for the position until it receives the names of all 34 applicants,” Chalkbeat reported, adding that board members questioned the process rather than the credentials of any specific candidates during their Saturday meeting.
Interviews were planned for April 21 and 22.
In February, Jenkins announced that he would retire from MMSD effective July 28. He took over as superintendent in Madison in August 2020.In his announcement, Jenkins wrote he shared his plans “with much sadness,” but wanted to spend more time with family, particularly his grandson.
"There are times when we all struggle with choosing between 'doing what is right' and 'doing what is right,'" Jenkins wrote in February. "My three-year-old grandson, the joy of my life, is in his formative years, and I am looking forward to being more available to nurture and support his growth and development."
According to Chalkbeat, the job in Tennessee came open last August after the previous superintendent resigned. The board hired an interim for the 2022-23 school year.
The Memphis-Shelby County School Board hired its search firm in early February, the day before Jenkins announced his retirement here. According to Chalkbeat, the search firm began advertising the job in March – meaning Jenkins would have applied there after his announcement here.
Jenkins and MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment on the news sent Saturday, and LeMonds also did not respond to a text on the subject.
Madison School Board President Ali Muldrow wrote in a text message Saturday that, “From the moment Dr. Jenkins announced plans to be closer to his grandchild the MMSD Board of Education has worked strategically and closely with Dr. Jenkins to navigate a transition plan that centers stability for schools and students.
“The board recently interviewed search firms in open session and has hired a liaison to the superintendent search process, Mike Hertting,” Muldrow wrote. “We are excited to work with our community to find our next superintendent and we wish Dr. Jenkins nothing but success.”
The board is expected to name an interim superintendent to begin in July and hire a search firm to look for the permanent replacement as soon as Monday night, when both items are on a special meeting agenda. Neither decision is guaranteed to happen Monday, though.
The board interviewed three search firm finalists on Thursday and Friday. One of the three finalists is the same firm that conducted the Memphis-Shelby County search: Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates.