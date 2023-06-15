A half-time position at Operation Fresh Start previously on the chopping block from the Madison schools 2023-24 budget is back in.
Administrators told the School Board Monday that they had restored the position that works with OFS’ Legacy program, which helps people ages 16-24 earn their high school diploma and a driver’s license while they get work experience by improving parks or building affordable housing in the area. The Madison Metropolitan School District pays for half of a full-time equivalent position for a teacher to work with students toward graduation, with Fresh Start covering the other half.
The Madison School Board will vote on the preliminary budget at its June 26 meeting.
The proposed cut, first made public in March, drew community opposition. That included Monday, when 10 written statements supported an amendment from School Board members Nicki Vander Meulen and Laura Simkin to restore the position. OFS Executive Director Greg Markle also spoke at the meeting asking for the same.
On Thursday, Markle told the Cap Times he was “very happy” to see that the administration planned to fund the position.
“I think it’s a great move,” Markle said. “We have a wonderful, outstanding, longstanding partnership and that position helps ensure that partnership going forward.”
The cut was part of 155 total positions the district has eliminated going into the 2023-24 school year amid a difficult budget. District officials had explained the decision as one that helped bring consistency to its work with community organizations.
In March, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in an email that the district’s work with Fresh Start is considered a “paid program,” rather than a partnership, as the district pays up to $6,831 per student enrolled in the program depending on how many hours they participate. For other paid programs such as the Omega School, Horizon High School and Madison College HSED, LeMonds said, the district does not provide staffing.
“The shift in Operation Fresh Start (OFS) is an unfortunate example of how the lack of state funding is forcing school districts to choose between what is right and what is right,” LeMonds wrote. “OFS is a paid program, and as the district works through the process of strategic budgetary realignment, we are also ensuring consistency in how we invest in partnerships vs. paid programs or services.”
The teacher in the position last school year, Erich Eifler, was surplussed. That means he was not laid off, but instead would have been reassigned to another position in the district. Eifler wrote to the board in a written public comment at Monday’s meeting, questioning the district’s rationale.
“The District’s own Strategic Framework opens with the statement, ‘To make our vision a reality, we must be a values-driven organization from the classroom to the boardroom,’” Eifler wrote. “The district’s proposed cut fails to reference any of the District’s stated values. Several are pronounced in their absence.”
He suggests that the decision was not “student-centered,” instead focused on making the situation consistent for the district and organizations rather than adapting to what each needs.
“Besides the fact that OFS serves nearly as many students each year as those other programs combined (which is maybe justification enough for the 0.5 teacher), there is no allusion to the very different learning needs (and thereby, teaching needs) that are addressed by each of these programs,” he wrote. “There is no consideration of how the proposed changes would impact our students.”
Markle said the public support the program has received in the months since the proposed cut has been “really neat” to see.
“What this has reaffirmed is what I felt all along, which is that Operation Fresh Start is an institution which is not only a value to the school district, but to the whole community,” he said. “The community recognizes that and came out in support of the organization and the partnership.”