The use of seclusion and restraint on Madison Metropolitan School District students dropped last year, but Black students and those with disabilities continued to experience the practice disproportionately.
In a memo to School Board members early last month in which district leadership shared the seclusion and restraint data, staff called the 65.8% drop in incidents from 2018-19 “highly encouraging.” Associate superintendent of student services Nancy Molfenter suggested Monday, however, that a continued downward trend is not a given.
“What we’d really like to see is the decreasing trend continue and I have concerns that we’re going to have to work extra hard to make sure that happens,” she told the board.
According to data provided to board members, there were 486 incidents of seclusion and restraint in 2021-22 across all grade levels, a stark drop from the 1,420 incidents in 2018-19, the most recent school year fully in-person.
The largest drop came at the elementary school level, which saw 422 incidents last year compared to 1,261 in 2018-19. Middle school incidents were cut in half from 106 to 53 while at high schools, the number dropped from 53 to 11.
The 486 incidents involved 131 different students, including 103 students with disabilities, a long-ongoing disparity in incidents of restraint and seclusion, though still a small percentage of the district’s overall population of students with disabilities.
There is a similar disparity with Black students, who make up 19% of the district’s overall student population but 48% of students who experienced restraint or seclusion last year.
Board president Ali Muldrow connected the disparities to data discussed earlier in the meeting about the disproportionate number of Black students in a juvenile detention education program.
“I’m curious to really explore why we think our Black students are the most likely students to be restrained and secluded, our Black students with disabilities,” Muldrow said, following that with a direct question to staff about why the data looked the way it does.
Molfenter gave a one-word answer: “Racism.”
Molfenter said district leadership plans to look at first quarter data from this school year and reach out to schools showing a rebound in the use of seclusion and restraint to work with them to avoid using the practice.
Board member Nicki Vander Meulen called for a “moratorium” on the practice at elementary schools.
The School Board approved an updated restraint and seclusion policy in fall 2020, forbidding certain practices and adding new notification requirements. The update removed words like “reasonable” to describe some uses of physical restraint and prohibits restraints that “obstruct the student’s circulation” like those causing chest compression or placing weight on a student’s throat.
Restraint and seclusion are prohibited unless a student “presents clear, present and imminent risk to the physical safety” of themselves or others, and it is the least restrictive intervention feasible. Molfenter suggested Monday that each incident causes trauma for the student involved, which is why the aim is for it to be an uncommon practice.
“Every single time any of our scholars experience a seclusion or a restraint or both, that is retraumatizing those scholars and we want to avoid those practices to the largest degree possible,” Molfenter said.
Examples of when restraint could be considered “reasonable and necessary” include preventing an act that threatens physical injury or obtaining possession of a weapon or other dangerous object a student has. Any staff member must go through a training before using restraint, and the new policy eliminates an exception for “circumstances of an unforeseen nature or in an emergency” when trained employees are unavailable.
Physical restraint, according to the district’s definition in its policy, is “a restriction that immobilizes or reduces the ability of a student to freely move their torso, arms, legs, or head.” A brief touch or hold of a student’s hand, arm, shoulder or back to comfort or redirect the student does not fit the definition.
Seclusion is “the involuntary confinement of a student, apart from other students, in a room or area from which the student is physically prevented from leaving,” according to the policy.
The main strategy to lower the number of uses of seclusion and restraint is non-violent crisis intervention (NVCI) training. More than 1,000 district staff are mandated to receive training in the practice, which offers alternatives to using seclusion and restraint in challenging situations.