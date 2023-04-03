Madison middle school students will soon have a new way to grow their reading skills.
The Madison School Board is expected to approve the purchase of a new literacy curriculum for grades 6-8 later this month, almost exactly one year after it approved the purchase of two curricula for elementary school students. Administrators hope the change will be welcome news for middle school teachers.
“They’re going to actually have a comprehensive set of materials that they can have conversations around and plan together that we haven’t had across the system,” Cindy Green, the Madison district's associate superintendent of teaching and learning told the board.
On Monday, board members and district staff involved in the process discussed the two options still under consideration. Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins is expected to make a recommendation on one of the options before the board votes April 24.
The new curriculum is part of the ongoing shift toward what’s known as the “science of reading,” a method for teaching children to read that is more focused on phonics than the “balanced literacy” approach the district has used in the recent past. District leaders hope the change can close the longstanding gaps in reading achievement between white students and their Black and Latinx peers.
“Either way we go, both of these options are going to be aligned to the science of reading,” said Kaylee Jackson, MMSD executive director of curriculum and instruction.
Just like a year ago, administrators presented two options to the board.
Option A would use a curriculum developed by Savvas for both English language arts and Spanish and dual literacy programs at a cost of $1.17 million. Option B would use Open Up for English and Savvas for Spanish and dual literacy programs for $2.1 million.
Whichever is selected, the district will use one-time federal COVID-19 relief funds for the purchase. Implementation will begin ahead of the 2023-24 school year.
Option B would be more similar to what the board chose a year ago, with Open Up as the vendor for English language arts at elementary schools and a different vendor as the choice for multi-language programs. The consistency with Open Up from elementary to middle school was one favorable point for administrators in Option B, as it would make the fifth to sixth grade transition easier for students.
Jackson explained that in Option A, Savvas’ curriculum prioritizes consistency within school buildings, while Option B’s Open Up choice would move toward coherence across the district.
Either way, she stressed the differences between English programs and dual-language programs and that even if they choose to use a single vendor for both, the way those programs function will be unique to each other.
“The end points, the goal of those programs are different,” Jackson said. “In ELA, the end goal is proficiency in English in literacy. In our DLI programs, our goal is to develop English and Spanish, so our standards are actually quite different in each one of those programs.”
Board member Christina Gomez Schmidt wanted to make sure that students who arrive in middle school without foundational reading skills will have their needs met. Green said the district will continue to use evidence-based interventions for those students, some of which are included in the curriculum the board will choose later this month.
Board members expressed excitement about the upcoming decision, as well as an update on the district’s Early Literacy and Beyond Task Force recommendations, a partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Madison that began in December 2020.
Board member Nichelle Nichols noted that despite Jenkins’ retirement effective in July, the district is still prioritizing literacy.
“There may be some question out here in the community on whether or not this district remains committed to the work of early literacy and beyond, and from my perspective, we 100% are,” Nichols said. “It’s the work that needs to continue, it’s the right work and it’s the work that needs to stay laser-focused in what we’re doing.”