The proposed Madison Metropolitan School District preliminary 2022-23 budget would increase taxes on the average homeowner by $85.
According to the 147-page preliminary budget book, released Monday evening, the mill rate would drop to $11.20 per $1,000 of property value from last year, when the rate was $11.40 per $1,000 of property value. Property owners still would pay more in total taxes toward the district as property values rise, however.
The total budget adds up to nearly $543 million, a 0.91% increase from last year’s $538 million. That total includes a significant amount of federal and state COVID-19 relief funding, though, which will run out within the next two years, leaving plenty of concern on the horizon.
In introducing the budget to the board Monday following months of discussions about specific programs and some early approvals, MMSD superintendent Carlton Jenkins pointed to items like full-day 4-year-old kindergarten expansion and growing college access programs.
“Students are always at the center of our decisions,” he said. “The ‘22-'23 preliminary budget book reflects what is at the heart of MMSD.”
He asked members of the public to weigh in on the budget and its process.
The board expects to vote on a preliminary budget at the end of June, with it going into effect on July 1. The board will approve the final budget in October after enrollment numbers are final.
The preliminary budget includes a 2% base wage increase for staff of a maximum 4.7% increase allowed by the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission. The average increase for longevity and experience is 2%, bringing the total average compensation increase to 4% next year, according to the budget book.
Board member Christina Gomez Schmidt said the district has to use some of the one-time funding toward operating expenses to ensure it can continue certain programs or add needed staffing positions. She also noted that the budget as it was presented is balanced, so any amendments from board members before the June vote will require something to cancel out any added funding.
District chief financial officer Ross MacPherson noted the lack of an increase in state funding is a significant concern going forward. The district is projecting about $4 million less in state aid than it received this school year as enrollment continues to drop.
In the last state budget, Republicans in the Legislature also kept the revenue caps — which govern how much a district can take in through state aid and local property taxes — flat.