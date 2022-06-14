MMSD plans to create 55 new support staff positions for schools

The Madison Metropolitan School District plans to add 55 new staff positions across 22 schools this fall to support students and their families.
“Project Village Builder,” as district officials are calling it, still needs final approval from the School Board, expected to come later this month. Much of the investment is based around the Community Schools model, already in place at four district elementary schools.
“These positions will be in the schools in support of our students,” district executive director for equity, partnerships and engagement Carolyn Stanford Taylor told the School Board Monday night. “We’re addressing the disruption in learning and social emotional wellness of our students caused by the pandemic by using a wraparound approach similar to our Community Schools model.”
The extra support will be provided mostly at elementary schools identified by federal guidelines as Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) and Additional Targeted Support and Improvement (ATSI) schools. Each of the four large high schools will also get two student coaches to focus on the transition from eighth to ninth grade, while Shabazz and Capital high schools will share one student coach.
The following elementary schools would receive the following positions, if the plan is approved:
• Leopold: One Community School resource coordinator; two village builders
• Allis: One Community School resource coordinator; two village builders; one family liaison
• Orchard Ridge: One Community School resource coordinator; two village builders; one family liaison
• Sandburg: One Community School resource coordinator; two village builders; one family liaison
• Emerson: Two village builders; one family liaison
• Lincoln: Two village builders; one family liaison
• Lowell: Two village builders; one family liaison
• Thoreau: Two village builders; one family liaison
• Anana: Two village builders
• Crestwood: Two village builders
• Gompers: Two village builders
• Hawthorne: Four village builders
• Lake View: Three village builders
• Mendota: Four village builders
• Muir: One family liaison
• Schenk: One family liaison
The positions, funded through federal COVID-19 relief funds and non-recurring district expenditures, are all considered two-year jobs. Any further investment would require the district to find room in its normal operations budget.
The specific responsibilities of the positions vary. Family liaisons, for example, will help connect families to schools and improve students' sense of belonging. Village builders, meanwhile, will be educational assistant positions that help provide social and emotional learning as well as academic support for students, especially those who began their school careers during the pandemic.
School Board members stressed Monday the importance of outlining clear objectives for the positions, including some that can be measured in the short term so they can consider whether to continue funding the positions beyond the two years.
“A lot of this is hard to measure the impact in the short term, and we’re going to have to figure out once we get a year in or two years in the effectiveness of this,” board member Christina Gomez Schmidt said.
Board members were broadly supportive of the concept for the positions, but some expressed concerns about the ability to hire 55 new staff members in addition to filling already-existing vacancies amid negotiations with Madison Teachers Inc. over pay increases. Board president Ali Muldrow asked directly how these staff members would be able to focus on their duties.
“My biggest fear is that as I went around our district this year, I saw our instructional coaches, I saw all kinds of folks from central office working as substitute teachers,” Muldrow said. “What are we going to do to prevent these folks from just kind of filling holes that are created by our staffing shortage?”
Stanford Taylor responded that she is “hopeful that it will get better.”
“Will there be folks called out to sub in places? Probably,” she said. “Can we protect our new staff? I would hope so, but I can’t promise that.”
Board member Nicki Vander Meulen called the proposal a “game changer,” but said she struggled to balance having to turn away some summer school students because of staff shortages with funding this program. Stanford Taylor said that the positions should help alleviate some of the duties that have fallen to other school staff amid the staff shortages this year.
“If we want to get (students) onto stable grounding, we have to create some means of support for them, and not just them, for our teachers,” she said. “These are additional human supports for our educators, for our students, for our families in our schools.”
The district plans to seek employees for the positions through “traditional and nontraditional” means, Stanford Taylor said, including partnering with school leaders and outside organizations to identify strong candidates. Among the incentives they hope will attract candidates is the idea of upward mobility through a path to licensure to become a social worker, teacher or other staff member in the schools, she added.
Board member Nichelle Nichols stressed the importance of the staff members being allowed to do the jobs they’re hired for rather than being pulled away for other duties like helping with behavior management. She suggested that oftentimes, Black or brown staff members especially can be called to deescalate situations involving students who look like them.
Stanford Taylor said that was something district leadership had stressed to building administrators.
The initial expansion could also foreshadow a more official expansion of the Community Schools model, currently in place at Hawthorne, Mendota, Lake View and Leopold elementary schools. That would require further discussion by the board and a vote.
“That’s absolutely where we’re going, that’s our hope,” Stanford Taylor said.
Board member Savion Castro summarized the overall support for at least this temporary surge of staffing, emphasizing the importance of finding the right individuals for the positions.
“We know and this proposal knows at its heart that we have so many organic educators in our community that have been gatekept from formal education settings or licensure in the past for a lot of reasons that we know, but nevertheless love our children and know how to connect with them,” Castro said. “We are bringing in folks already building villages in the community to do that work in the school and providing a pathway for them to become teachers or counselors or social workers in the future, I think breaks a lot of barriers and is radical.”