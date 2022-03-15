Madison Metropolitan School District officials are planning major investments in mental health and expanding some academic programming in the 2022-23 budget.
Much of the new funding would come through federal COVID-19 relief dollars, which creates questions about what happens to the programs after that funding runs out. But it’s needed now, officials told School Board members Monday night.
“This is a year in which we are dealing with even more one-time funding,” district chief financial officer Ross MacPherson said. “When we talk our equity and excellence actions for ‘22-23, it’s almost primarily going to be out of one-time funding and plan to use those funds over the next couple of years, given the fact that the state revenue limit and the state budget is not giving us much room to work with.”
The proposals include $2.9 million for mental health supports, $15.6 million in building maintenance, $1.75 million in outreach for specific populations like bilingual staff recruitment and $4.8 million for “supplemental programming” like expanding the Madison Promise Academy virtual learning program.
Some of the items within those areas will be included for early budget votes at the board's March 22 meeting, while others will wait for the full preliminary budget approval at the end of June. District officials anticipate releasing the draft preliminary budget on April 25.
Helping high schools
Board members suggested using unallocated full-time equivalent staff positions to create stability, especially at the high schools, where position cuts are causing the loss of some programs or fewer sections in core classes.
West High School, for example, has to cut 6.1 FTE next school year, and that includes the sole Latin teacher in the district, effectively ending the district’s only Latin program.
“It does sound like we are losing electives, we are losing core course sections that we used to teach,” board member Cris Carusi said. “Things are feeling very, very unstable because of the loss of program offerings in key classes or having to reduce course sections in core courses we offer.”
MacPherson said there are nearly 23 FTE unallocated as of now, which are often used to adjust at buildings for enrollment changes over the summer. Carusi suggested using some of that sooner rather than later.
“I’m wondering if we could be proactive and try to get a handle on the course offering changes that are possibly leading to instability at high schools,” Carusi said.
Mental health funding
The $2.9 million in mental health support includes an expansion of an elementary COVID recovery program, behavioral health in schools programming and social and emotional learning curriculum development.
Interim director of student and staff supports Leia Esser said beyond the budgetary investment, the district needs to consider how to ensure student services staff like social workers have time to do the work they’re trained to do.
“They cannot be mental health providers if they are substitutes,” Esser said. “If we have to think about a strategy for a different area of our budget to free them up, we really have to keep that in mind.”
She also suggested that with such a large investment come challenges of coordination.
“We are proposing a lot of expansion and rapid expansion to our mental health work,” she said. “I have to be realistic about my team’s time and the ability to roll those out to schools fast while following HIPAA and FERPA (privacy laws) and all of the other partnership rules in the district.”
Board members were broadly supportive of expanding efforts to support students’ mental health.
Madison Promise
The plan also includes $4.8 million dedicated to ACT preparation, additional credit recovery allocation, summer arts programming, the expansion of Madison Promise and a continuation of the Early College STEM Academy.
The additional funding for Madison Promise, which would add 10 FTE for the program, would allow the district to “get ahead” of staffing the program and enrolling interested students, director of library and technical services TJ McCray said. That $850,000, which would help the program expand from grades 6-12 to grades 4-12, is set for an early budget vote at the March 22 meeting.
“We lost a lot of students (after first semester) because of a lack of engagement,” McCray said. “What we are seeking to do now is truly have another year to really get it right. We are the perfect example of trying to build the plane while we are flying.”
Carusi expressed concerns about whether the program, created in summer 2021 amid the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic, was becoming an online school or magnet program that would have different legal requirements and should be more fully considered.
“We are now shifting into an environment where this is less about COVID and more about parents looking for an alternative for their children,” she said. “With that change in purpose, has this ceased to be an online program and become an online school?”
McCray said he wanted “to be very clear” that it is an “online program,” while superintendent Carlton Jenkins said the district wants its students participating online to have all of the opportunities their peers have in-person.
“I have already communicated with DPI stating, ‘We are not making this an online school, charter, that’s just not what we are seeking to do,’” McCray said. “What we are seeking to do is create a program just for our students so that they have an option if they want to learn online.”