MMSD faces scrutiny on open records, including two lawsuits

The Madison Metropolitan School District is facing two lawsuits over open records practices.
Both lawsuits, one from Madison Teachers Inc. about a delay to respond and another from the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty about a refusal to provide the requested records, were filed earlier this month in Dane County Circuit Court.
Complaints about the open records process in MMSD go beyond the lawsuits, however.
Tom Kamenick, the president and founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project, wrote in an email he has “received more complaints about MMSD than any other government agency.”
“I'm frequently seeing lengthy delays, exorbitant fees, and downright illegal denials from the district,” Kamenick wrote. “The district seems to make transparency and accountability a very low priority, and I'm not surprised to see them sued twice in quick succession.”
MMSD spokesman Tim LeMonds wrote in an email that the district cannot comment on the lawsuits, and said that generally, each open records request “is unique with varying complexity.” He acknowledged some delays “overall,” citing “a persistent and extraordinarily high volume of public records requests,” the amount of staff time involved “when combined with current staff shortages” and revisions from requesters to reduce the costs or add specificity to help fulfill a request.
When a request is filed with the district’s public records office via email, a response acknowledges the district has received the request, noting that the district handles requests “in the order in which they are received.”
“Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff constraints, and the increase of public records requests received, we are experiencing a delay in responding to requests,” the email states. “Thank you for your patience and understanding.”
Layne Larson, a parent in the district, found that delay lasted more than one year. Some of that time was spent debating how much the district could legally charge him for the request he made in March 2021, as students returned to buildings for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic a year earlier.
Larson requested records contained in a staff-only webpage for special education staff on March 18, 2021. The district partially fulfilled the request on April 10, 2022, after Larson had emailed the School Board and continued to press the records office.
“I'm not sure why the District has made this process so taxing on parents simply wanting basic COVID information for special education that they would share with staff but not parents,” he wrote in an email to the Cap Times.
LeMonds did not respond to a follow-up email asking about Larson and Kamenick’s characterization of the district’s open records practices.
State statutes outline the requirements for public entities regarding open records. In a 2019 compliance guide, the state’s Office of Open Government called part of the statute on open records “one of the strongest declarations of policy found in the Wisconsin statutes.”
“[I]t is declared to be the public policy of this state that all persons are entitled to the greatest possible information regarding the affairs of government and the official acts of those officers and employees who represent them,” the statute states.
MTI lawsuit
MTI filed its lawsuit on May 9, six months after it had requested a set of records related to health insurance coverage.
The union initially filed its request Nov. 3, 2021, for three records from MMSD insurance carriers:
• Copies of the past three vendor contracts between the MMSD and the insurance carriers, ending with the most recent contract;
• Copies of the current plan certificate (i.e., certificate of insurance) for each insurance carrier; and
• Copies of all records that reflect the administrative fees paid by the MMSD to each insurance carrier for 2019, 2020, and 2021.
As of Dec. 13, according to an email attached to the lawsuit, the district had “four other public records requests that were received prior to the receipt of your request.”
“The District anticipates processing your request within the next week,” someone wrote from the public records email address. “However, the District is unable to provide you with a definite date of completion.”
At the end of January, the district told MTI it required a prepayment of $359.58 for the location fee of finding the records. MTI paid that fee the next day.
Kamenick wrote he “can’t fathom what’s taking MMSD so long to provide Madison Teachers’ records.”
“They asked for a handful of specifically-identified documents and records that would show how much their insurance carriers are being paid,” he wrote. “Such basic documents should be turned over in a matter of days.”
MTI is requesting the court order that the district violated the state’s public records law and require the district to provide a copy of the requested records “without further delay.” The lawsuit also asks that MMSD pay MTI’s attorney fees, “damages of not less than $100,” and “punitive damages if the Court finds the Defendant arbitrarily and capriciously denied or delayed response to Plaintiff's requests.”
WILL lawsuit
WILL’s lawsuit was filed on May 20 over a record the district declined to release.
On July 20, 2021, WILL submitted a request for a copy of the district’s staff training entitled “LGBTQA+101,” according to the lawsuit.
“Despite the narrow, specific nature of the request, the District failed to provide the requested record — or even an estimate of when a response could be expected, despite repeated requests for such an estimate — for nearly two months,” the lawsuit states.
Three months later, attorney Sharice Perry sent a letter denying the request, citing student privacy laws, as the document “included images of students who attend schools in the District.” The District also alleged the document was being sought as a discovery tool, given another WILL lawsuit on previous district guidance on how staff should work with transgender students.
WILL suggests in its filing that any photographs “could easily have been redacted,” with a redacted version provided to them. Kamenick agreed.
“MMSD claims the training document contains information identifying students,” Kamenick said. “One wonders why such materials need to refer to individual students at all, but such information can easily be redacted and the document turned over.”
WILL is asking the court to require the district to immediately produce the training records, pay for its attorney fees and damages and “such other relief as this Court deems appropriate.”
Parent request
Less than one month after Larson submitted his request for the information on a staff-only webpage, the district told him it would cost $60 to fulfill his request for two hours of work.
Within days, Larson asked for more details about the fee, as he had pointed to the location of the files and accepted them being sent electronically. The district’s general public records email address responded one week later, stating that “part of locating records and preparing them for the request is reviewing records and preparing them for the requestor.”
“This takes time,” the district told him. “While I know where the files are located, they need to be reviewed and formatted so you can access them.”
Larson, citing the public records guidance from the state Department of Justice, said the district was not allowed to charge for this: “Once responsive records are located within the search results, however, subsequent review and redaction of those responsive records are separate processes for which a requester may not be charged,” he quoted the guidance.
On May 17, 2021, he followed up having received no reply, asking for a status update. On June 3, staff attorney Mankah Mitchell replied, sharing that the district “can impose fees for specific tasks,” including “reproduction” to format the records to fulfill the request.
The two continued a back-and-forth throughout the month of June.
“As a parent with a special needs child, I have simply wanted to know what safety protocols were being taken to protect my child from a deadly pandemic,” Larson wrote. “You have successfully delayed and denied my opportunity to obtain this information in a timely manner.”
In July, he requested the district itemize the $60 charge. In the next reply, on Aug. 20, Mitchell wrote that the cost was now $75, as the district had revised its website since his initial request “and the link I previously used no longer works.”
“I added an extra half hour to locate the information,” Mitchell wrote. “I do not know where or what form it currently exists, so I will have to search the site and/or contact IT to see where the information is currently stored.”
Larson next followed up in November asking for a status update, and got a response that “the request was closed due to non-payment.” He wrote back the same day that it was “disappointing that MMSD continues to request fees for information that should be made publicly available regarding COVID and special education.”
He eventually provided a check in the amount of $60, which the district acknowledged receiving in January, 2022.
“This is less than the $75 amount I communicated to you, which includes a location fee, so the request will not be processed,” Mitchell wrote.
He disputed the $75 number once again, pointing out that location fees are only allowed to be charged if they are over $50, and based on the itemized costs he had received the year prior, the new $15 location fees did not meet that threshold. He requested another status update on March 18, 2022, and eventually emailed the School Board about the issue on April 13.
He noted that his request, only partially fulfilled days earlier, was now 391 days old.
“Many school board members have campaigned on the need for MMSD to be transparent, and public records is one such avenue of this transparency,” Larson wrote. “I don't believe this delay is acceptable in providing transparency.”
In its letter explaining the partial fulfillment of the request, the district wrote that the fee he paid “was not enough to cover any reproduction expenses for the recordings, so those records are not included.
“If you would like to obtain those records, please let the District know and another fee will be generated,” the letter stated.