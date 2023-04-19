There’s a significant gap between what Madison Metropolitan School District officials and Madison Teachers Inc. are proposing for staff pay increases next school year.
The two groups exchanged initial proposals for base wage increases for the 2023-24 school year last Thursday in a public meeting. MTI is asking for the maximum allowed by the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission, 8%, while MMSD is proposing a 3.5% jump.
Administrators will publicly release the initial 2023-24 budget proposal next Monday for School Board discussion. By the end of June, the board will approve a preliminary budget, with final approval coming in October after enrollment numbers are finalized.
That timeline has led the district to be conservative with its revenue projections amid the high uncertainty surrounding the state budget, which itself won’t be finalized until at least this summer. While Gov. Tony Evers proposed a historic investment in K-12 education, legislative Republicans said they would build their own budget instead of working from the governor's.
To this point, they haven’t said how much investment that could include in education, though Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said in February that Republican lawmakers are “prepared to make a significant investment in our schools.”
“K-12 is our top spending priority; has been in the past and it will be in the future,” said Marklein, the co-chair of the powerful Joint Finance Committee.
Given the last biennial budget included no increases in the per pupil revenue limit, which governs how much districts can raise through the combination of state aid and local property taxes, MMSD Chief Financial Officer Ross MacPherson said this spring he is being conservative with expectations.
The 3.5% increase would cost $9.1 million dollars, while 8% would cost $20.8 million, according to an email from MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds.
“The 3.5% was the number determined by our Board of Education as most appropriate in balancing the district's obligation to be fiscally responsible while also valuing our hard working staff,” LeMonds wrote.
MTI Executive Director Jeff Knight wrote in an email that the union is “urging the School Board not to make any significant decisions based on the April budget projection” given the uncertainty surrounding state funding. Knight said that last year, “MMSD revenue projections increased significantly in both June and October” from what was projected in April.
“The budget that will be presented is based on some austere assumptions that are unlikely to carry through,” Knight wrote. “It is typical for the April budget projections, when we begin bargaining base wages, to be much worse than the budget that is eventually passed in October.”
Earlier this month, MacPherson shared that the district’s current plan includes a $3.5 million shortfall. That shortfall already includes $11.5 million of one-time federal COVID-19 relief funding, meaning the gap the budget sets up in future years, when that relief funding will not be available, is closer to $15 million. That is with a budget that assumes no increase in the revenue cap from the state.
A higher base wage increase, Knight suggested, is key to retaining staff at a time when shortages have plagued MMSD and districts around the country.
“MMSD is facing a serious staffing shortage,” Knight wrote. “We feel our proposal will keep MMSD competitive in this tight labor market for educators.”
The base wage increase annually combines with advancements known as “steps and lanes” based on years of experience and certifications to provide increased compensation for staff.
Last year, the district gave a 3% base wage increase, below the maximum-allowed 4.7%, and fully funded step and lane increases, which district officials said added an average of 2% for employees, though they are not universal like base wage.