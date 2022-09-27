MMSD nears completion of 48 playground projects

There’s more than referendum construction around the Madison Metropolitan School District.
While the high school renovations and new elementary school building are the most noticeable projects to passersby, 48 projects focused on play all around the district have been planned and most completed.
The district began using a mix of federal COVID-19 relief funding, donations and its building services budget earlier this year to rebuild the outdoor structures where recess and free time contribute to what school leaders consider an essential part of any child’s day at school.
“Muir has always had quite a few different recess times and those types of things because we know for a fact through science that exercise and movement and socialization and being outdoors in general is great for anyone's mind, whether you're in kindergarten or you're as old as I am,” Muir Elementary School principal Andrea Kreft said.
As of earlier this month, MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds said, 30 projects were completed, six were in progress, three more were scheduled to start this month and nine are scheduled to begin in October.
The projects included entirely new playgrounds, replacing old structures, new basketball hoops and new “shade structures,” depending on the school. At Huegel Elementary School, a $100,000 donation, $73,500 in federal COVID-19 relief funding and further funding from the district’s building services department paid for the new equipment, which was finished last week.
Huegel principal Kristi Kloos said the playground is an extension of the classroom in many ways, especially for building social and emotional skills.
“It's about respect and mutual concern, and dignity and pride in yourself and helping other people feel proud, and so many of those things absolutely are modeled in practice on the playground,” Kloos said.
In the spring, the school’s students voted on which of two designs they liked better and a color scheme. The principal at the time, Angela Montpas, said in the spring their now-former equipment was about 15 years old and while it was functional, it had become less inviting for students because of the fading colors.
On Monday, kids swung, climbed and balanced on a host of new green, purple and gray equipment. The playground area includes longtime favorites like monkey bars along with more modern, "American Ninja Warrior"-style equipment to run around on.
The School Board approved multiple phases of the project at meetings from January through April and again in July. Each vote was on the consent agenda, meaning it was passed without discussion.
In total, the board approved $4.6 million toward the projects. Kreft, a former physical education teacher, said it’s especially important to her that middle schools are among the sites with the new equipment.
“Kids don't just stop climbing and they should never stop climbing,” she said. “Keeping those muscles and just the brain and body active is so important.”
Principals said there’s also a community-wide benefit to the new structures, which can be used by families on weekends and be a gathering place for the neighborhoods around them.
“It's the community place where you go and you take the stroller when they're little and then they grow up and then they go to 4K and they know, ‘I've been on the swing since I was 2,’” Kloos said.
Kreft, whose school’s new playground could be completed as soon as this week, mentioned a grandfather who reached out to her “every so often” to mention the merry-go-round wasn’t moving as quickly as it should for his grandchildren to fully enjoy it, or alerted her to a dangerous beehive, asking if she could check it out. It’s a reminder of how “essential for our community” the structures can be, she said, and each school gets to have its own personality reflected in its playground.
“It is fun going to different schools and seeing what their playgrounds look like,” Kreft said. “I've been peeking into Facebook posts because we know that they are popping up and my colleagues are posting things from different schools.”