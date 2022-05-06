Madison Teachers Inc. has officially asked the Madison Metropolitan School District for a 4.7% increase to employee base wages next school year.
During the public opening bargaining session Wednesday afternoon at the Holtzman Building and streamed via Zoom, officials from MTI and MMSD exchanged initial proposals. The district’s proposal offered a 2% base wage increase, as had been reflected in the preliminary budget proposal at the April 25 School Board meeting.
The difference between the two proposals, exchanged in the middle of Teacher Appreciation Week, is a little more than $7 million in spending.
Officials from the district at the meeting said that the 2% increase is part of a “balanced budget,” meaning any additional spending would require changes to other portions. The district has also noted that the salary increase for longevity — known as steps and lanes — will be 2% for the average employee, meaning an average staff member would receive a 4% increase in their overall salary.
MTI representatives pointed out during the bargaining sessions, however, that many employees will get less than a 2% increase in those steps and lanes, and some groups of employees will get no increase at all from those, leaving them with only the 2% base wage increase.
The 4.7% request from MTI would give staff the maximum allowed cost-of-living increase, which is set by the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission.
The union put out a statement expressing disappointment in the district’s proposal when it was made public in the April 25 budget proposal.
“It is true that MMSD is not made of money,” MTI wrote in its statement. “But it is made of people. Hard-working, dedicated, and loving people trying their best every day to support and grow the humanity in our youngest people.”
Teachers and supporters made a less official push for the 4.7% increase, as well, in response to a Teacher Appreciation Week video the district posted on its Facebook page on Monday.
The video, which featured superintendent Carlton Jenkins and School Board president Ali Muldrow thanking teachers, drew more than 150 comments, nearly all of them including an ask for the full base wage increase. Eventually, the comments turned into repetition, with multiple people commenting the exact same phrasing:
“Thanks! We would also appreciate this from MMSD:
• 4.7% cost of living increase
• $5/hour increase for SEA/BEA/EAs
Surrounding districts have already lead the way with similar increases for their staff.”
MTI’s representatives at Wednesday's meeting suggested serious consequences amid staff shortages that have stretched employees thin if the district doesn’t offer the full 4.7%.
“It’s a crisis now and 2% is going to attract no one,” Sherman Middle School cross categorical teacher Kristin Scheffler said.
The two bargaining groups will meet again next week or the week after to continue negotiations.