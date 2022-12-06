MMSD moves toward eliminating standalone honors for 9th, 10th grades

Madison School Board members are still divided over an administration proposal to eliminate standalone honors classes for high school freshmen and sophomores.
The board discussed the proposal Monday night during an Instruction Work Group meeting, with a vote possible as soon as its Dec. 19 meeting. While some offered support for the idea, it’s not clear that it would receive majority approval at this point, though pieces of it are already in motion.
The proposal would shift honors attainment from designated classes to “earned honors,” a program in which there is only one level of class offered with students allowed to complete additional or more challenging assignments to receive an honors designation. The high schools already have some earned honors offerings, though they are at different points of implementation.
Students would not have to self-select an honors class when signing up for classes. Instead, earning honors would occur with the following:
• Earning a 90% or higher average on specific “performance assessment” tests and projects
• Maintain a C or higher grade in the course
“The biggest barrier we’re seeing with our students to honors-level coursework is the belief that they belong in an honors-level course and that they will be able to be successful there,” West High School English teacher Bri Marshall told the board.
The change would not eliminate Advanced Placement classes, which are one of the ways for MMSD students to achieve college credit while still in high school. District leaders say they want to create more opportunities for college credit or job certification attainment.
Administrators and supporters of the change have pointed to racial disparities in who is taking the standalone honors courses.
Data show that standalone honors classes were made up of 41% students of color in the 2018-19 school year, while the Earned Honors recipients were 54% students of color. The district’s overall demographics that school year were 57.8% students of color — leaving them underrepresented in standalone honors courses than earned honors.
West math teacher Sigrid Murphy said that even more recently, in the 2020-21 school year, “30% of the students in geometry at West identified as white while 72% of the students in geometry honors identified as white.” The school's overall enrollment that year was about 52% white students.
“Within the (West) math department, all of us are completely, 100% behind the district’s plan,” Murphy said.
Those opposed suggest eliminating the classes isn’t the solution — instead, preparing students earlier on in their school careers so they feel ready to take on a challenge is key. Lately, some have also pointed to low reading scores on standardized tests to show that the district may not be doing that.
Laurie Frost, who is part of a group of Madison residents that has pushed the district on literacy in recent years, wrote in an email to the School Board and district administration on honors last month that she is “as concerned about the race-based disparities in enrollment in our honors classes as you are,” but that she has “a different way of understanding why the disparities exist.
“Put simply, the race-based disparity in honors class enrollment is due to the fact that we are not preparing our students of color for honors classes in their pre-high school years,” Frost wrote.
Board president Ali Muldrow suggested the district needs to focus on what outcome it wants, “striving for greater inclusion for all at the most rigorous levels of opportunity for our district.” She, like Frost, pointed out that preparing students for success in advanced high school coursework needs to begin early.
“One of my problems with how we’ve had this conversation over and over again is that we create the achievement gap in elementary school and then we pretend to resolve it in high school,” Muldrow said. “I’m really curious how what we’re doing in elementary school and middle school is going to align with this approach in high school, or if we’re just going to kind of create classrooms where some kids are more successful in a variety of ways than others.”
Associate superintendent of teaching and learning Cindy Green said the district is working on early literacy, full-day 4K and access to the arts, among other initiatives, to do just that.
Another concern from some opponents to the plan has been whether or not classes will be rigorous enough. La Follette High School senior and student representative to the School Board Yoanna Hoskins said she completed earned honors for a history course, and it only required one additional piece of work from the rest of the class.
“It wasn’t hard or anything like that,” Hoskins said.
The plan’s timeline includes updating course catalogs and course selection cards in November 2022, a step Green said they have already taken.
Ninth grade next year
The timeline from administrators calls for universal earned honors in both 9th and 10th grades by the 2024-25 school year.
For ninth grade, exclusively earned honors in algebra, English 1, U.S. history and biology/integrated science would be in place by the start of next school year. By the next fall, geometry, Algebra 2, English 2, world history and chemistry — all 10th grade classes — would follow.
According to the proposed implementation timeline, East, Memorial and West have already implemented earned honors across all four areas of ninth grade coursework. La Follette, however, has not started on algebra and has only partially implemented it for history and science.
For 10th grade classes, only West has already implemented earned honors across all four subjects. The other three high schools are at varying stages:
• East: Implemented for English, history, chemistry; not started for algebra, geometry
• La Follette: Implemented for English, chemistry; partial implementation for history; not started for algebra, geometry
• Memorial: Implemented for geometry; partial implementation for English, history, chemistry; not started for algebra
The administration’s proposal also includes professional development for staff who would implement the earned honors classes, which requires differentiating instruction for learners at different skill and knowledge levels.
It would also establish an “Earned Honors Leadership Structure” that includes a leadership team made up of staff from across high schools and a collaborative work group with school staff and students. The latter group would begin meeting this month and continue through the school year, according to the plan.
This is not the first time such a change has been discussed. In April 2021, the board had a similar discussion of a proposed shift with a plan to move ninth grade entirely to earned honors by fall 2022. That plan was put on hold given some skepticism around the idea.
Administrators have stressed that at the same time they switch the honors program, they want to expand advanced coursework for students to allow them to attain college credit or certifications by the time they leave high school. Green included high-level arts classes or trades-focused classes as examples, beyond the Advanced Placement courses that will continue to be offered.
Green said that surrounding districts do not have standalone honors courses for ninth and 10th graders, either.
Marshall, the West English teacher, said teachers want to give students “more opportunity” and “more agency” but they “need leadership to be ready to go to bat with us and for us” with some of the pushback they anticipate.
“I do think across the district that we are highly equipped, highly ready, highly invested in this work,” Marshall said. “The staff is here to do it, we want to do this work, we want to do this for our students.”
Board divided
While board members acknowledged the problem of disparities in who takes honors classes, they offered a variety of views of the proposal.
Laura Simkin said she understood the reason to implement earned honors in all classrooms, but suggested that was a separate issue from removing standalone honors classes. She said some students who are self-driven and learn quickly “benefit from a different style of class” in standalone honors, while also expressing concerns about the workload on teachers in the earned honors model.
“There’s a lot more engagement, you’re going deeper into topics, you’re expecting a lot more independent work and the content itself may be different than in a regular course,” Simkin said.
She said the disparities in honors classes are a “symptom” of what happens in earlier grades, citing her own experience in a small town with a large immigrant population where students of color were overrepresented in honors classes.
“I don’t believe that this is an issue of honors classes being necessarily racist or segregationist,” Simkin said. “I believe it is what we are doing in Madison that is causing this problem.”
Maia Pearson, who is a West High graduate, said what teachers and principals on the call had said about the difficulty of accessing honors classes for students of color were true. Being the only student of color in those classrooms can create an imposter syndrome and make students feel like they don’t belong, she said.
“It’s not saying those kids don’t have the capabilities to be a part of it, it’s that they don’t have the access,” Pearson said.
Christina Gomez Schmidt, who advocated for improved advanced learning at lower levels before she was elected to the board, suggested the problem is already on the way to being solved.
“We are making progress in this area, and it’s almost as if we can’t see the progress that we’re making in increasing access for more students,” she said.
She also suggested a family and student survey about their experience in earned honors and standalone honors classes, while implementing both and working to get more students to access them. After superintendent Carlton Jenkins and some of the staff on the call defended the plan they had created, Gomez Schmidt stressed that they agree something needs to be done about the disparities.
“We disagree on the readiness of this plan to do that and the metrics that we’re using to measure our effectiveness,” she said.