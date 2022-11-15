The Madison Metropolitan School District “met expectations” in 2021-22, according to state report cards released Tuesday.
With a slight drop in overall score to 67.5, the district fell from the “exceeds expectations” designation it had received for 2020-21.
Tuesday’s release from the state Department of Public Instruction brought the second set of annual report cards since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with none given following the 2019-20 school year. They measure schools and districts in four priority areas: achievement, growth, target group outcomes and on-track to graduation.
MMSD was one of 358 districts to meet, exceed or significantly exceed expectations among 377 public school districts that received a report card. Eighty-three other districts also moved down at least one category from the previous report card.
MMSD had its strongest ratings in the growth and on-track to graduation priority areas, though both were down slightly from last year’s scores. In growth, the district received a 73.6 out of 100, while it scored 77 out of 100 for on-track to graduation.
In the other two priority areas, MMSD scored a 57 on achievement and 58 on target group outcomes. Both, again, were a slight drop from the previous report card.
MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in an email that the district did not plan to make a statement on the report cards.
Overall scores for schools and districts can fall into five rating categories: significantly exceeds expectations (83-100), exceeds expectations (70-82.9), meets expectations (58-69.9), meets few expectations (48-57.9) and fails to meet expectations (0-47.9).
Earlier this year, Republicans passed a bill to require DPI to return its report card scoring formula to the one used in 2018-19 and force the department to use the public rules process to adjust the formula rather than make any changes itself. It would have restricted DPI from giving greater weight to measures of growth in student achievement than measures of actual achievement in determining a district’s or school’s overall score on the report cards.
Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the bill.
On a call with reporters Tuesday, DPI accountability office staff explained that the changes to the formula that went into effect last year helped soften sometimes large fluctuations in small student groups that “weren't true school or district changes.”
Office of Educational Accountability assistant director Sam Bohrod said the work began prior to the pandemic and they believe it’s a “more useful tool” for districts and schools to identify where they are in helping their lowest performing students.
“This is the second year of that and we believe and we've heard a lot of feedback from the field that this is a much more effective way of going about it,” Bohrod said.
Grades by school
Among 52 MMSD schools this year, four rated in the highest category, all at the elementary school level. Each of Marquette, Randall, Shorewood Hills and Van Hise elementaries significantly exceeded expectations, according to the report cards, with Van Hise receiving the district’s highest score at 96.7.
It’s the second-straight year that Randall, Shorewood Hills and Van Hise reached that level, but Marquette is new to the achievement.
At the high school level, all four comprehensive high schools exceeded expectations on the report cards. Last year, West and Memorial had reached the significantly exceeds expectations category.
Among middle schools, Wright, Hamilton and Cherokee all exceeded expectations. Badger Rock and Spring Harbor met expectations, while the rest met few expectations.
The district once again had two schools in the fails to meet expectations category, but this year it was Black Hawk Middle School scoring just below the 47.9 cutoff at 47.7 and Capital High School, which also fell into that category last year.
Eight of the district’s schools are assessed under an alternate accountability system, with seven showing satisfactory progress and one needing improvement, according to the report cards.
The seven that received a satisfactory score were Innovative and Alternative High Schools, Metro School, Shabazz High School and Franklin, Lapham, Midvale and Sandburg elementaries. Nuestro Mundo was the lone school in the alternate accountability system to need improvement.
Public charter schools in the area saw a range of results, with One City Elementary School assessed as “needs improvement” in the alternate accountability system. In the same alternate system, Milestone Democratic School made “satisfactory progress.”
Isthmus Montessori school was scored on the standard scale and achieved a 62.0, leaving it in the “meets expectations” category.
Statewide, of 1,920 scored report cards, 1,619 schools met, exceeded or significantly exceeded expectations.
Dane County districts meet, exceed
Every Dane County school district met or exceeded expectations in 2021-22, according to the report cards.
Ten of them — Waunakee (80.7), Middleton-Cross Plains (79.1), McFarland (77.6), Wisconsin Heights (77.0), Mount Horeb (74.1), Verona (73.7), Oregon (73.3), Belleville (72.6), DeForest (70.7) and Deerfield (70.5) — exceeded expectations.
The other six, including MMSD, met expectations, with MMSD’s score above Marshall and Cambridge.