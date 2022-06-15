For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, people in Madison Metropolitan School District buildings will not be required to wear masks beginning with participants in the summer semester.
MMSD superintendent Carlton Jenkins announced the change in an email to families Wednesday. The new masks “highly recommended” position applies to those participating in summer school classes or Madison School and Community Recreation programming.
Summer semester begins on June 20.
Jenkins wrote in the announcement that the decision follows a “continued review of current metrics, recent CDC guidance and following the unanimous recommendation of our medical advisors.”
“We have been united in our work to ensure the safety of everyone in our school community, and I want to thank all of you for following our safety protocols the past two years,” Jenkins wrote. “As a result of our partnership, today, we are in a much better position than we have been since the start of the pandemic.”
Masking will still be required in some situations indoors: when an individual is showing signs of a respiratory illness; for at least five days after someone returns from a required five-day isolation after testing positive for COVID-19; and when an individual is identified as a close contact for a duration that will be determined after they complete an MMSD health screener.
MMSD is the only known school district in the state to maintain a mask mandate throughout the entirety of the 2021-22 school year. Milwaukee Public Schools had one in place for nearly the entire year, but had a brief two-day period in which it dropped the mandate before reinstituting it.
For much of the school year, MMSD and other area districts were under a mandate from Public Health Madison & Dane County. PHMDC let that mandate expire on March 1, and most districts moved to masks recommended immediately or via a phased process.
MMSD officials twice set dates to update the public on its mask mandate this spring, both times keeping it in place. Initially after PHMDC announced it would let its mandate expire, MMSD said it planned to keep the mandate in place at least through spring break.
Case counts following the return from that break at the end of March rose weekly from the beginning of April through a peak at 401 the week of May 16. The final few weeks of the school year saw declines in weekly case numbers, with 332 the week of May 23, 313 the week of May 31 and 133 the week of June 6.
The most recent peak remained well below the Omicron peak in January, but did include five of the 10 highest weekly totals from the school year.
Jenkins noted the falling case counts in his announcement, and wrote that “the upcoming months will be a period of transition for all of us.” He encouraged families to “be prepared to make decisions on masking involving their student(s).”
“We all share in the responsibility of making our school spaces safe, welcoming learning environments for every scholar,” Jenkins wrote. “Everyone has their own story and reasons why they will mask or not. It is important we continue to respect and appreciate the personal choices of others.”
Jenkins also emphasized other health and safety practices, including handwashing, cleaning and staying home while ill, as well as encouraging vaccination for those eligible. The superintendent who started amid the early months of the pandemic in August 2020 wrote that as COVID moves from a pandemic to an endemic, “we will all experience new norms of practice and behavior.”
“During this transition, I see great opportunities for our entire MMSD community ahead,” he wrote. “We are confident the lessons we have all learned over the past two years will assist our school community in re-emerging stronger and wiser, with a renewed commitment to the success of every scholar.”
While some districts had the school board determine the status of their mask mandates, MMSD left its masking decisions up to administrators and medical advisers. District administrators held weekly meetings throughout the school year with those advisers.
While those meetings were recorded, the recordings were only accessible through links provided in the School Board's weekly updates, which often came multiple weeks after the meetings. District administrative staff also briefed the School Board regularly at public meetings about the latest COVID data and staffing situations.
In a recording of the April 11 meeting, which came just days before the first announcement that the mask mandate would continue, advisers and officials outlined a long list of considerations over continuing the mandate.
“This is much more complex than just a metric of when cases are high or low,” MMSD executive director of student and staff supports Leia Esser said. “We have to consider implications for those who have recently come out of isolation or those who have complex medical conditions.”
The list included how going to mask recommended would affect immunocompromised students, what would happen if they moved to recommended but had to return to a mandate if numbers rose, and the logistics of managing a mask-optional classroom as COVID cases continued.