School lunches in the Madison Metropolitan School District are improving, some staff members say.
Last month, elementary school teachers and parents reported to news outlets that lunches were repeated, not always what was on the menu and lacked nutritional quality. While it’s still not perfect, one of those teachers told the Cap Times this week, the situation has gotten “better than (a) hardboiled egg and string cheese,” which was a regular lunch earlier in the school year.
“I think overall, it's better,” one teacher, who asked to remain anonymous, said. “The vegetables are almost always to be split between kids. And often, the hot parts aren't hot. But there's more variety, and slightly more food.”
Another teacher listed chicken patty sandwiches and chicken strips among the lunch options they’ve seen over the past few weeks that wasn’t there early in the year.
District administrators pointed to staffing shortages in the food services department in explaining the struggles, acknowledging school lunches weren’t at the level they’d like.
As of Sept. 15, MMSD Associate Superintendent of Operations Cedric Hodo said there were 26 full-time and 17 part-time positions vacant in the Food and Nutrition Department, which has roughly 131 employees when fully staffed. Tuesday, Josh Perkins, MMSD director of food and nutrition, said they had made about a dozen new hires.
“The major change is that we have been able to stabilize staffing, and that’s made all the difference,” Perkins said. “We have been able to get away from a model where we had to plan meals based on what we were able to do and shift more toward a model where we can plan meals based on what we want to do.”
In the weeks since, the School Board has approved a $5 an hour increase for many hourly workers, including those in the food services department. Perkins said that has made “a sea change for new applicants more interested in the job.”
“Even if we don’t have those applicants starting immediately, it does get the staff who are here and have been holding things together a real lifeline,” he said. “When we introduce new items, they can actually rest assured that they’re not going to be asked to add something into a situation that already felt very difficult to maintain.”
Perkins said the district has been able to bring staff who were hired to be cooks in the Food Production Center back to those roles, allowing them to support “from scratch” items and in-house entrees.
“We had almost every staff member who was physically available out supporting a school, so there wasn't a lot of capacity to bring back into the production center to do more complex recipes, large batch recipes to get scratch cooking in,” Perkins said of early in the year.
Favorites he mentioned returning include pasta with meatballs or meat sauce and teriyaki chicken over rice.
Menus for schools on the SchoolCafe website showed items Tuesday including a Cheeseburger Pack, or Sunflower Butter and Jelly Sandwich as entree options at Allis Elementary School, with a salad, apple slices and baby carrots as vegetable and fruit options.
Earlier in the year, an “Anytimer Pizza Kit” — similar to a Lunchable — was the main entree multiple times each week. This week, it’s only one of the entree options on Wednesday, at Allis.
To parents who had a bad experience early in the year, Perkins said he understands the hesitation to return to using the school food program, especially as a parent himself. He suggested parents “continue to have a conversation with your kids” about the menu each week and whether anything looks good to try.
“Whatever first impression we made is going to have a serious impact on the student and parent and I understand needing to make sure your kid is fed,” Perkins said. “I would just say continue the conversation and see what other students are thinking about the program, too.”
Perkins specifically mentioned side salad options and a goal of bringing back scratch baking as improvements over earlier in the year.
“We can start to say it’s more than just responding to the need to feed a meal,” he said. “It’s saying we need to feed a really appealing meal and give more choices.”