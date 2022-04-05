With a vote on a new literacy curriculum likely April 25, Madison School Board members have three weeks to reflect on their Monday discussion of the options.
“This is the biggest decision I think we’re going to make for the next 15 years, 20 years, in our district, and we have to get it right,” said superintendent Carlton Jenkins.
MMSD administrators have offered two recommendations for the board to consider, with a vote initially planned last month but delayed until the April 25 meeting for further conversation. One would use the Benchmark curriculum for both English Language Arts and dual-language programs, while the other would provide the EL Education curriculum for ELA programs and Benchmark for dual-language programs.
The single-curriculum option would cost about $3.7 million over three years, while the split option would cost about $4.9 million in the same time period. In both cases, the largest expenditure would come in year one as the district acquired the books and other materials to go along with the curriculum, with smaller costs in years two and three, said MMSD associate superintendent of teaching and learning Cindy Green.
Six national vendors responded to the district’s request for proposals. A 38-member committee of school staff evaluated each proposal and left a smaller committee to make a recommendation to Jenkins that he would forward to the board.
Board members Monday focused much of their discussion on the professional development plans, which were presented in draft form. Administrators stressed those plans wouldn’t be final until the board chose a curriculum. But board member Cris Carusi worried that asking staff to use multiple early-release Mondays for training instead of collaboration would further stress an already exhausted workforce.
“When you start taking collaborative planning time away from teachers and give them less agency about how they use that free time, that adds stress,” Carusi said.
Board president Ali Muldrow noted the high rate of turnover in education, and stressed the importance of staff retention once the district invests in training. She suggested having a salary schedule that rewards completed trainings like these around literacy, rather than having to repeat the trainings year after year with new hires.
“We often talk about training staff, but it is not a secret to anyone here that staff retention is a major issue,” Muldrow said. “If we’re training staff and we have kind of a revolving door within our district, what are we doing to keep the staff that we’re training?”
Jenkins said the district is in discussions about how to think differently about retaining staff, and he’d be “happy to have that discussion with you later.”
Officials hope the decision can improve MMSD students’ ability to read, with state tests showing low rates of literacy historically, especially for students of color. Board member Christina Gomez Schmidt said the board needs more information, including direct comparative evaluations of the two options against each other on foundational skills and cultural responsiveness.
“There’s a lot of things I know the selection committee was weighing that isn’t showing up,” she said.
In MMSD, 34.9% of students in grades 3-8 scored “proficient” or “advanced” on the statewide Forward Exam in 2018-19, the most recent year the exam was given with a high percentage of students participating. The results were worse for every non-white group of students other than Asians, who had the same percentage as the district as a whole in those two categories.
Just 10.1% of Black students taking the exam scored above “basic,” with 58.9% scoring “below basic,” the lowest level. For Hispanic students, meanwhile, 16% scored “proficient” or “advanced,” with 46.9% scoring “below basic.”
Muldrow emphasized the importance of closing those gaps.
“How are we going to go from being a district that produces some of the worst results when it comes to teaching students of color to read to a district that teaches every student how to read and gives all children access to an excellent education?” Muldrow asked. “How do these materials help us get to that outcome?”
Green responded there are a mix of quantitative outcomes like ensuring students are reading at grade level, along with qualitative considerations like students’ resiliency.
“How we do that, I don’t think, is singularly with just materials,” Green said. “It is mindsets and beliefs that every single adult brings into our buildings about who our children are and the brilliance there.
“While we will have up-to-date materials that are aligned to the 'Science of Reading,' that we know have proven results, we also simultaneously need to be focused on adult beliefs and mindsets.”
Muldrow also asked how the curriculums could be modified for students with disabilities, including hearing or eyesight impairment. MMSD chief of transformations Ennis Harvey said those accommodations were “embedded” in what the district sought through its request for proposals.
Bobbi Campbell, an instructional coach at Elvehjem Elementary School — which has implemented EL Education in recent years — said the curriculum is designed to accommodate those needs up front. She called the school’s experience with EL a “real struggle” but one that is “productive” and has eventually led to kids thriving.
“It was complex for kids and it was a struggle for teachers to implement and get kids to access that and build their stamina and build on their literate identities,” Campbell said. “But out of that hard work comes pride, comes expanding on their literate identities — especially our Black and brown students — and seeing them do something that they never thought they could do is pretty exciting.”
Much of the rest of the discussion Monday focused on the process by which the board would vote, with administrators planning to bring the item via the consent agenda later this month, while some board members preferred it be voted on as a separate item. The consent agenda is a list of items that are approved as a package, though individual items can be separated out during the meeting.
Muldrow said the board should be prepared for a thorough conversation later this month, regardless, given Tuesday’s School Board election in which at least two new board members will be elected, and possibly a third. The April regular meeting will be the first meeting for those newly elected board members.
Administrators had planned for a vote at the board’s March meeting, but pushed it back after a discussion that presented many questions at the March 7 Instruction Work Group meeting. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in an email last month that the delay would “allow the Board more time to learn about the two recommendations” and for another discussion at Monday’s meeting.