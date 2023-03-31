Madison Metropolitan School District staff would no longer be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 under a proposal from district administration.
School Board members are expected to discuss rescinding the vaccine mandate, in place since September 2021, at a meeting Monday and could vote on the change April 24.
A memo from Nancy Molfenter, the associate superintendent of student services; Leia Esser, the executive director of student and staff supports; and Kari Stampfli, student services coach and lead nurse, outlines a variety of reasons to end the mandate.
They note that “much has shifted” since the requirement was put in place, including the types of vaccines available, definitions around vaccine status and a recent proposal from the Food and Drug Administration to change COVID-19 vaccines to once a year.
“The vaccine mandate and related COVID policies and practices are out of date and are no longer required for long-term protection or immunity,” the memo states.
In August 2021, just before students and staff returned to full-time, five-days-a-week in-person instruction for the first time since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, Superintendent Carlton Jenkins and School Board members voiced support for the mandate. One month later, the board approved a policy that included some religious and health exemptions.
Staff were required to share documentation of full vaccination or submit an exemption request by Nov. 1 of that year.
By late January 2022, 49 staff members who had been denied a religious exemption request “resigned, retired or were terminated,” district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said at the time. In total, 80 staff members had applied for a religious exemption, with 23 approved and eight others who were denied choosing to get their vaccine instead of lose their job.
The loss of staff came as the district dealt with a staff shortage that it still faces today.
Some of the staff members who were denied an exemption spoke out at the time against what they considered inconsistency and a lack of transparency in district decision making.
Those who had exemptions approved were required to be tested for COVID-19 twice weekly. In the memo for Monday’s meeting, administrators noted that President Joe Biden announced the national emergency and public health emergency for COVID-19 will end in May, which will end government-funded testing and vaccination efforts.
Additionally, local options for testing have diminished as that date approaches.
“The shift in response to COVID-19 is moving from pandemic to endemic, meaning COVID-19 is spreading in a community at the normal or expected level and the disease is more stable and manageable,” the memo states.
Despite the proposal, the administrators wrote that they “remain steadfast that the vaccine is critical to reduce COVID-19-related illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths and to ensure students can attend school and learn in person.”