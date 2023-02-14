Madison Metropolitan School District leaders are continuing to sound the alarm over the 2023-24 budget.
MMSD chief financial officer Ross MacPherson told the School Board Monday that they will likely have to entertain options that go against what would be considered best practices in budgeting, regardless of the state budget that remains uncertain.
“We’ve hit a point in budget development where we’re going to be forced into using or identifying one-time sources of revenue to continue operations as we know them,” MacPherson said. “Up until this point we’ve been able to avoid this discussion.”
Monday was the second time the School Board has discussed next year’s budget, having little knowledge of how much money the district will be able to spend or how much it will receive from the state. This week, Gov. Tony Evers is expected to release his official budget proposal, though Republican legislators are not expected to approve it as-is, leaving school districts in a challenging position as they wait for the final budget, likely to come in early summer.
Even under the optimistic scenario of the state Department of Public Instruction’s budget proposal released at the end of last year, the district expects to face a gap to continue current spending given the high rate of inflation.
DPI’s proposal calls for a $350 per pupil increase in the revenue limit in the first year of the biennial budget, which would be the highest single-year increase in the three decades since revenue limits were created. Those limits govern how much a district can take in through the combination of state aid and local property taxes and function effectively as a spending cap.
“In my experience, you never get everything you ask for. I don’t want us to get too excited,” Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said.
Options in front of the board will require “significant strategic monetary realignment,” MacPherson said. Considerations to close the gap from current spending to what fits within the budget — which could be as large as $30 million depending on the state budget and the rate of inflation — include revisiting contracts and partnerships, staffing allocations for schools and realigning central office department budgets.
“We have a lot of the same tools we’ve had in years past, the issue is we’ve never dealt with numbers this large,” he said.
The district could also use what’s left of its federal COVID-19 relief funding, much of which must be spent within the next year and a half anyway, and look at its fund balance reserves and spend from that account. Any of that spending on ongoing programs would create what’s known as a “structural deficit,” leaving a gap for the 2024-25 budget before planning even begins.
“This goes against budgeting 101 I was taught years ago, but I also never thought school finance would look like this when I started back in the early 2000s,” MacPherson said.
Major factors include the district’s declining enrollment and staff wages. Following the board’s vote last fall to increase pay for many hourly staff by $5 an hour, the budget started with a $7 million gap.
With MacPherson projecting an increase in the district’s revenue cap between $2 million and $8 million, even that may not be fully covered.
And it doesn’t factor in any increase to base wages, which could cost between $5.6 million and $24 million, depending on what percentage increase the board settles on in negotiations with Madison Teachers Inc. The maximum allowed, given the consumer price index, would be 8%.
Given the ongoing staffing shortages facing MMSD and schools nationwide, as well as a less-than-maximum increase last year, it will be a significant consideration this spring.
The employee benefits plan and Equity and Excellence programs will also be factors. Board members asked to hear early about what initiatives and projects are being considered for cuts, but administrators said it’s a balance when to make things public to avoid unnecessarily worrying people about a program while making tough decisions.
“There will be some hurting,” Jenkins said.
Board member Laura Simkin said, though, that it’s important for the board to have the information when it can still “pivot” if they want to find a way to invest more in a program or avoid cutting something. Board member Nicki Vander Meulen suggested another meeting on the subject, specifically, because it’s important for people to understand what’s ahead.
“We have to make it clear, these are people’s lives and they need to know where those cuts are going to be so they can decide what’s important to them,” Vander Meulen said.
Board member Christina Gomez Schmidt understood and agreed with their urgency, but cautioned that they have to balance the role of the board and that of the administration in decision-making. They also have to ensure that when information comes to the board it includes the full context and analysis of how it will affect the district.
“I don’t feel it is our job to dive into the budget to the extent we are deciding position-by-position what gets cut and what doesn’t,” she said.
Declining enrollment
MMSD projects to have 566 fewer students next year, with further declines expected in each of the following four years.
In a presentation to the School Board Monday, administrators shared a plan to add approximately eight full-time equivalent staff positions at the elementary school level while eliminating about 21 middle school staff positions and 26 high school staff positions.
In total, FTE allocations will drop from 2,727.3 in the 2022-23 workbooks to 2,693.5 FTE allocations in the 2023-24 workbooks.
Despite those cuts, student to staff ratios are projected to drop or remain the same as they were projected in the previous two years at all levels.
“We could’ve gone further in some ways and we chose not to,” MacPherson said. “There are certain service levels we don’t want to address at this point.”
School principals received their “workbooks,” which outline how many full-time equivalent staff positions they have for the upcoming year, on Friday. They will make decisions about positions within their school from there in the coming weeks.
Board President Ali Muldrow said that over the past few years, the board has prioritized not reducing staff as much as possible, given the support students needed as they navigated the COVID-19 pandemic. But, she said, they will likely have some tough decisions in the near future, asking district administrative leaders to help navigate “how we maintain the integrity of our services and find inefficiencies in our budget and address them.”