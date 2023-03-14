Two weeks after a critical review of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s human resources department, administrators offered the School Board a look at the department’s work over the past year.
“The review kind of helped us say, ‘OK, this is where we are, but this is where we need to go,’” interim executive director Tracey Caradine told the School Board. “We have been working on a lot of the stuff that was in there, as well.”
Not all of the board members felt the presentation during Monday’s Operations Work Group meeting was what they had hoped, though. Board President Ali Muldrow said she “felt like this presentation seemed disconnected from the feedback that we got recently from the HR audit,” quoting a piece of the report with concerns about a lack of responsiveness from the department to inquiries from staff or potential hires.
“I want to understand how you all are leveraging the feedback we recently received to enhance our communication, to be more responsive, to make sure that when people are asking for help from HR or when people are trying to follow up around a possible position, that we are engaging with people within a timely fashion,” Muldrow said.
While Caradine didn’t directly respond to her question, MMSD Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said he had discussed the issue of responsiveness with her and knew the department was working on a plan to address the concerns.
“That’s real low-hanging fruit,” he said. “We have to treat people how we want to be treated and we have to respond to people in a timely fashion.”
He suggested they would come back with a plan to present to the board on how they would address the report’s concerns, noting that the report offered an 18-month timeline for implementing its recommendations.
Muldrow, responding to some of the data presented Monday by HR staff, also suggested that while hiring is important, retention of those hires is at least as important.
“When we talk about how many people we have hired, how have we retained those people? How many of those people have made it through their first year?” she asked. “One of the best strategies for addressing vacancies is not creating them in the first place.”
Caradine listed many factors imperative to retention and said she’s working on reviewing recent exit interviews and putting together a report for the board on that. Board member Nichelle Nichols also asked if there were “more proactive ways” for HR to support retention efforts, even as many of the factors that affect a decision to stay can be outside of HR’s hands.
The review
The full review, conducted by Wipfli, has not been made public yet, though the Cap Times has submitted an open records request with the district and Jenkins said it would be posted to the website on Tuesday.
An overview of the report was initially presented to the board at its Feb. 27 meeting, coming as the district experiences a staffing and substitute shortage along with many other schools around the country. Shortages have left student needs unmet and staff feeling overwhelmed, some staff members previously told the Cap Times.
Concerns related to staffing highlighted in the overview included the department not fully utilizing systems for applicant tracking, inconsistent new employee orientation, a too-long process for hiring and onboarding and a poorly functioning substitute teacher assignment system.
Other issues included poor response or none at all to internal stakeholders, inconsistent guidance that resulted in credibility and trust issues, employees finding out about HR-related changes via the grapevine and inefficient use of technology programs to track different facets of HR work.
The review process included interviews with 43 district employees, all of whom were guaranteed anonymity in their responses, with a focus on identifying common themes. Those who participated included 15 HR employees, 16 administrators, five principals, one support employee and six board members. Reviewers also looked at HR documents for the review.
Recommendations included:
• Conduct an HR structure review
• Automate recruiting, hiring and onboarding processes
• Accelerate onboarding process
• Implement a substitute teacher hiring and placement process that meets the schools’ needs
• Create a staffing plan including an analysis of open positions and recruiting strategy
• Recruit proactively to reduce candidate loss to other districts
• Establish a priority of clear and frequent communication to stakeholders
Automated onboarding
On Monday, HR Director of Operations Kurt Rose said the department is working to automate its onboarding procedures from the current manual process, which he said will help staff coordinate amongst each other better and let hiring managers know where applicants are in the process.
“Because of our manual processes, you see the downstream effects of how people are not set up to succeed when they walk in the building,” Rose said, adding that they hope to have it in place by May.
He added that the change should help with responsiveness to inquiries, as HR staff will have fewer manual duties and can spend that time instead on responding to concerns.
The full report prioritizes its recommendations by timing, Wipfli’s Barbara Low said in February, suggesting they should be completed within about 18 months. But first, she said, the department itself needs to be more properly staffed and reorganized.
“The priority should go to first analyzing the HR department’s structure and role alignment, because then you can start creating the processes once you get people in the right positions,” Low said.
The review notes that a “lack of HR leadership was cited as a reason for some of the issues surfaced,” and suggests relationship-building between HR within its own department as well as externally.
“We heard a lot about employees wanting more leadership and direction and guidance,” Low told the board, adding in regards to relationship building that, “There are a number of fractured relationships, so a loss of trust.”