When Tara Tindall came to the Madison Metropolitan School District in 2017, she heard a student say they believed Native people were “extinct” because she had never seen one in her life in Madison.
Monday, the district’s Native American teacher leader and dozens of others gathered for a land acknowledgment ceremony by MMSD, which the district said was the first ever for a Wisconsin school district.
“It’s really heartwarming, inspiring and I just don’t have the words because it’s too emotional for me,” Tindall said of Monday’s ceremony. “Especially I’m thinking of my ancestors, my grandparents who suffered all the trauma over those years.”
The city of Madison is built on the ancestral lands of the Ho-Chunk, an Indigenous group that lived here before white settlers forced them out.
The effort to reach an event like Monday’s began with students in the Native American Student Associations. The leaders of those groups from West and East high schools spoke during the ceremony.
“We are all here today because Indigenous students in our community wanted to feel safe, seen and acknowledged,” East junior Marena Fox Baker said.
Baker pointed to a lack of representation of Indigenous people in schools from the art on the walls to the curriculum, calling it “Indigenous invisibility.”
“This project is much more than the plaques themselves,” she said. “To us, they represent the commitment that MMSD is making, and a step toward being acknowledged in our community.”
Many of the speakers during the ceremony at the district’s Holtzman Road building made a similar point: the day was a significant step, but only if more work came after it. Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said it was the “beginning of us looking at and acknowledging wrongdoing.”
“Now it’s time to dig deep into our curriculum and make sure that those things are acknowledged in a different way, and not just for our Indigenous students, but for all students,” Jenkins said. “We’re talking about human decency.”
Over the next three years, Jenkins said, the district will provide social studies lessons on Indigenous people, host land acknowledgment ceremonies at individual schools and send teachers to the Wisconsin Indian Education Annual Conference for professional development.
Baker said that while some people do not like land acknowledgments “because they are often performative and lack action,” Monday was “groundbreaking” given that no other district in the state had done such a thing.
“It is just the beginning,” she said. “The real work is changing the curriculum, building relationships with the tribal nations of the state, and ending Indigenous invisibility in the schools so that future generations of Indigenous students can see themselves in all parts of education.”
Statewide, 1% of K-12 students are American Indian, according to the Department of Public Instruction. In MMSD, it’s 0.2%, or 55 students districtwide this year.
Land acknowledgments have become more common in the Madison area in recent years as groups that now occupy former tribal land seek to recognize its history. The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s acknowledgment was part of the inspiration for the MMSD students to pursue their own.
Monday’s event included speeches from a variety of Ho-Chunk elders, a drum performance, a flag presentation and honor song. Some people also received gifts of blankets made by Eighth Generation, a Seattle-based company owned by the Snoqualmie Tribe.
The plaque unveiled at the event featured the official Great Seal of the Ho-Chunk Nation and the following words: “It is with great respect that our school acknowledges and celebrates the inherent sovereignty of the Ho-Chunk Nation and the 11 Indigenous First Nations within what is now referred to as the State of Wisconsin. The land you are standing on is the sacred ancestral land of the Ho-Chunk People. Our school will continue to grow and build upon our partnerships with the Ho-Chunk Nation and all First Nations.”
Ho-Chunk elder Janice Rice, who said her own daughter went through MMSD schools, congratulated those in attendance for “honoring the memory of the ancestors who walked these lands.”
“Each day when I’m here in this community, I’m always happy and cheerful because my feet are walking the path that my ancestors once walked,” Rice said. “Every day when I see the birds and I hear the songs and the waters of the Teejop area, I feel blessed and I feel comforted.”
Madison School Board president Ali Muldrow called the event “a first step in our process to truth and reconciliation,” and expressed appreciation for the youth in attendance, including her own baby, “inspiring us to do things differently, to reconsider our approach, be more honest about who we are and how we got here.”
Tindall called it a “very significant” event to acknowledge the extensive suffering of her and others’ ancestors who were removed from their land.
“What I hope to accomplish is to bring more awareness about the tribes that were original caretakers of this land,” she said. “I’d also like to share stories and history of each of the tribes … and make that become the norm in the state and school curriculum.”