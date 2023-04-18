Alma Advisory Group will help the Madison School Board find the school district’s next leader.
The board voted 7-0 Monday night to hire Alma to consult on the superintendent search. District officials will now finalize contractual terms with the Chicago agency, including the cost of the agreement.
Alma was one of four firms to respond to the district’s request for proposals on the search, and one of three that received an interview late last week in open session with the board. School Board President Ali Muldrow told the Cap Times the board had “a very competitive search firm process.”
“In the end, Alma just outshined the other firms slightly,” Muldrow said. “We had a pretty measured process and we as a board were able to engage in very deliberate conversation around what we feel the community needs.”
One of their priorities, she said, is having the community as “an active participant” in identifying the next superintendent, something Alma was passionate about.
“We felt like they were going to work well with Madison and prioritize hearing the voices of people across our community,” Muldrow said.
Alma CEO and founder Monica Santana Rosen, who will lead the process in MMSD, said the firm believes “the people with the most at stake with any decision shouldn’t just get to have input.”
“They should have a seat at the table, they should be driving the conversation, they should be guiding the work because they’re the ones closest to the impact,” she said. “For us, the community engagement is not just a checkbox, it is woven throughout every aspect of our superintendent search.”
She specifically mentioned staff, students and families among the groups Alma will want to hear from.
Muldrow anticipates there will be a final contract up for approval at next week’s regular School Board meeting.
The firm will work with the board to create a timeline for the search and after community input develop a job profile. Alma will help the board narrow the list of applicants and coordinate interviews.
Alma’s group includes two former MMSD staff members, Najjah Thompson and Deirdre Hargrove Krieghoff.
Rosen highlighted in her presentation that the firm often fields diverse slates of finalists for superintendent searches. Of the finalists it has put forward in past searches, 46% have been Black and 54% female. Among hires, 51% were Black and 56% female, Rosen said.
Their process involves acknowledging unconscious biases that can hurt women and candidates of color in the regular hiring processes, she said.
“We work first by clarifying the skills needed for the role, then we screen for those skills and those skills only,” she said. “What you get is a hiring process that is both more rigorous and challenging and where every single time, more leaders of color emerge as finalists... the focus on competencies clears away a lot of the noise that tends to hurt leaders of color in processes like this.”
Alma worked with Denver Public Schools on its superintendent search in 2021 and helped Baltimore City Schools recruit and hire for two senior leadership positions, according to its website. The firm also signed contracts with Cleveland and Portland school districts last winter to lead their searches.
The three finalists that interviewed were:
• Alma Advisory Group
• Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates of Schaumburg, Ill.
• BWP & Associates of Libertyville, Ill.
BWP is a familiar name in Madison, as it's the same firm that did the 2019-20 search. Its initial list of finalists, all of whom visited the district in January 2020, included Matthew Gutiérrez, Eric Thomas and Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard.
The board eventually hired Gutiérrez, who accepted the job and visited MMSD in early March 2020. The Friday of the week of his visit, after he had returned to Texas, brought the announcement that schools would close across Wisconsin for COVID-19.
Weeks later, Gutiérrez rescinded his acceptance and BWP conducted a new, shorter search using the same input and leadership profile it had used for the initial Gutierrez hire. That search led to two finalists: Carol Kelley and Carlton Jenkins, with the board choosing the latter.
Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates was also among three firms considered for the 2019 search, though BWP was chosen ahead of it. The firm was in the news recently for its search in the Memphis-Shelby County Schools system, with Jenkins named as one of three finalists for that search on Saturday, despite his retirement from MMSD this July.
The board in Memphis expressed concerns about the search process from the firm and the list of finalists, according to Chalkbeat Tennessee.
This firm also helped the Verona Area School District select former MMSD Co-Chief of Elementary Schools Tremayne Clardy for its superintendent position in 2021.