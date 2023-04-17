The Madison Metropolitan School District is looking for its next superintendent, but that’s not the only high-level position that will need to be filled.
According to district job listings, MMSD is accepting applications for a new chief financial officer, a senior executive director of human resources and an executive director of curriculum and instruction.
“It is a common expectation this time of year to see some movement among leadership,” district spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in an email to the Cap Times last week. “As these positions become available, the district will actively recruit and fill these leadership positions following state requirements.”
CFO Ross MacPherson will leave June 30, likely just after the Madison School Board approves a preliminary budget that he played a lead role in creating. Amid a challenging budget time filled with uncertainty, losing MacPherson will interrupt some continuity in the time between the preliminary budget approval and final budget approval in the fall.
Kaylee Jackson, executive director of curriculum and instruction, is leaving effective May 12. Jackson has played a role in the selection and implementation of new literacy curriculums for elementary school students over the past year, aimed at improving reading scores.
The HR office has come under criticism over the past year, including an outside consultant’s report that found a variety of areas for improvement. The leadership position had been posted last fall, as well, but was reposted on April 12.
“We will continue to post positions as they remain available,” LeMonds said.
LeMonds did not directly respond to a question of how the district would approach hiring senior-level positions while also searching for a person to lead MMSD in the top job.
In recent years, the district has seen significant central office and principal turnover.
In summer 2021, at least seven leaders left, including the CFO before MacPherson, Kelly Ruppel. Chad Wiese, who along with Ruppel led the historic 2020 referendum efforts, also left his position as director of buildings and administration. Others who left included Co-Chief of Elementary Schools Tremayne Clardy, Co-Chief of Secondary Schools Mike Hernandez and Executive Director of Equity, Partnerships and Engagement Nichelle Nichols.
Nichols has since been elected to the School Board.
Last year, Chief of Secondary Schools Nelson Render and Chief Academic Officer Marvin Pryor left their positions after less than two years in the roles.
In fall 2022, 19 of MMSD’s schools had a different principal than they’d had at the start of the previous school year. LeMonds wrote in an email last summer that over the past 13 years, the average principal turnover rate “for school districts similar to MMSD” was 23.1%, citing the state Department of Public Instruction. The turnover rate from fall 2021 to fall 2022 was 38%, though some of those who left their positions stayed in the district.
At least five principals will leave this summer.
Andrea Kreft of Muir Elementary School, Beth Lehman of Hawthorne Elementary School and John Burkholder of Hamilton Middle School will all retire effective June 30, while Larry Love of Leopold Elementary School and Rebecca Galvan of Midvale Elementary School will leave their roles effective the same day, according to the March Human Resources report to the School Board.