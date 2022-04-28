Most Madison Metropolitan School District high school graduates will once again walk across the stage at the Kohl Center this June.
The district announced recently that the commencement ceremonies for East, La Follette, Memorial and West would return to their traditional spot on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus after two years elsewhere. In 2020, the district held an entirely virtual ceremony amid the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, while last year, each high school held outdoor ceremonies.
Shabazz and Capital high schools will hold their commencement ceremonies at Monona Terrace as they did last year. Capital High School’s event will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, with Shabazz’s beginning 90 minutes after the conclusion of Capital’s ceremony.
East and La Follette will share the evening of Friday, June 10, with East’s ceremony scheduled for 5 p.m. and La Follette’s for 7:30 p.m. Memorial’s event will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, with West completing the slate of ceremonies beginning at 1 p.m.
“There is a lot of community pride and excitement associated with MMSD's long standing tradition of holding graduation ceremonies at these popular Madison venues,” MMSD spokesman Tim LeMonds wrote in an email. “We recognize how this tradition is very important to our scholars and families. The district feels it is important for students to be able to share in this tradition, by providing them a graduation experience like our scholars who have graduated before them.”
LeMonds pointed to vaccination rates and safety protocol changes since last year that make “these venues once again available and viable options.”
In 2020, WISC-TV broadcasted the ceremonies for each high school. Last year, ceremonies were split into multiple groups at each school to keep crowds manageable and social distancing in effect.
MMSD Student Senate president Gordon Allen, who will graduate from East High School this year, said it was difficult to watch the last two classes have modified graduation ceremonies.
“It was a sad thing to see because you work so hard and you prepare for this large ceremony at the end of your high school career,” Allen said. “It was like stripped away from them, or it was heavily modified to the point where it didn't really seem entirely real.”
LeMonds wrote that the district’s medical advisers, health services staff and public health officials “all agree these venues would be safe spaces” as long as whatever COVID safety protocols are in place at the time are followed.
“The decision to return to these venues supports the social emotional health of our students by providing them and their families the experience of high school graduation together as one class,” LeMonds wrote. “The size of these venues allows for an entire class to graduate together, even if physical distancing is determined necessary at the time of the event.”
Allen said having the ceremony at the Kohl Center “makes me more optimistic about graduation.”
“You can bring in more guests, so that means more of my family can come,” Allen said. “It’s a way to assert that we may be going back to normalcy after all the things with the pandemic.”