The lawsuit over Madison Metropolitan School District guidance on how staff should work with transgender students reached the state Supreme Court Tuesday.
The hourlong oral arguments focused on the anonymity of the parents suing the school district and whether the court should issue a temporary injunction while the case from a February 2020 lawsuit plays out in the lower courts to determine the guidance’s constitutionality.
At issue is an April 2018 document, titled “Guidance & Policies to Support Transgender, Non-binary & Gender-Expansive Students,” which outlined a series of ways staff should work with students who share they are transgender or gender-questioning at school, including using their preferred names and pronouns. It also prohibited staff from disclosing to parents “any information that may reveal a student’s gender identity to others, including parents or guardians and other school staff, unless legally required to do so or unless the student has authorized such disclosure.”
“Transgender, non-binary, and gender-expansive students have the right to discuss and express their gender identity and expression openly and to decide when, with whom, and how much to share private information,” the guidance states. “If a student chooses to use a different name, to transition at school, or to disclose their gender identity to staff or other students, this does not authorize school staff to disclose a student’s personally identifiable or medical information.”
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and the Alliance Defending Freedom, on behalf of 14 parents, argue it violated parents’ constitutional right to raise their children.
A temporary circuit court injunction in September 2020 forbid the district from “applying or enforcing any policy, guideline, or practice” in the document that “allows or requires District staff to conceal information or to answer untruthfully in response to any question that parents ask about their child at school, including information about the name and pronouns being used to address their child at school.”
While much of Tuesday’s arguments were focused on the legal technicalities surrounding the case’s path to the state’s highest court, attorneys on both sides at times argued for or against the guidance itself.
WILL attorney Luke Berg called the guidance an “experiment that is being conducted on children.” Two justices quickly cut him off asking what the experiment is.
“The experiment is treating children as if they’re the opposite sex and parents have a right to decide whether they want their children to be a part of this experiment or not,” he said.
Adam Prinsen, arguing on behalf of three high school gender equity associations, said the guidance did not prevent parents from taking any actions at home, and therefore, “The constitutional right (to upbringing) is not implicated here.”
“We're talking about the school respecting a decision of a child to go by a different name or set of pronouns at school and respecting that confidential confidentiality,” Prinsen said.
The guidance itself acknowledged that families can be “essential” in supporting LGBTQ+ students, but it also advises staff to use a student’s legal name and gender pronoun in communicating with families even if they know the student prefers a different name or pronoun.
“We believe that families love their children, have incredible dreams for them, and hope to keep them safe from harm,” it states. “We know that family acceptance continues to have a profound impact on the physical and mental health outcomes of our LGBTQ+ young people. In MMSD, with the permission of our students, we will strive to include families along the journey to support their LGBTQ+ youth.”
Five of the court’s seven justices asked questions during the arguments Tuesday, with all three liberal-leaning justices most focused on the technicalities of how the case had proceeded through the circuit and appeals courts. They also questioned the need for plaintiffs to remain anonymous.
WILL attorney Berg argued that because plaintiffs are not seeking any specific damages for themselves and are instead asking the broader question of whether the guidance is constitutional, their identities are not relevant. He also suggested that if their names were made public, they could face retaliation.
“Who they are is totally irrelevant to whether or not the policy is unconstitutional,” Berg said. “The harm that we are alleging does not depend on the identities of the plaintiffs in any way.”
In agreeing that they could be in danger if their names were made public, Justice Rebecca Bradley, one of the four conservative-leaning justices, pointed to the recent firebombing of an anti-abortion organization’s Madison office following the leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade.
Sarah Zylstra, arguing for MMSD, suggested that without knowing the identities of the plaintiffs she could not confirm they were MMSD parents, and it constrained her ability to make certain arguments in defense of the district. She suggested that attorneys for the plaintiffs could create two briefs, one for defense attorneys that included names and another for the public record with them redacted.
Berg, however, expressed concern that someone could leak the names.
“If one person leaks their name to the public, what remedy do they have?” he said.
There is no timeline for when the court will issue its decision.