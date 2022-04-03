When Nichele Smith was growing up in Chicago, her mother stressed the importance of a good meal at school for her learning.
Just as important for the Madison Metropolitan School District’s director of food and nutrition services, who came to the district in summer 2021, was the love she felt from the lunch ladies she knew from her community. That environment is something she wants to create in Madison’s schools.
“I want to make sure that, one, they get that good meal that they need,” Smith said. “And two, that they get that love through the line that they need from food service.”
Smith previously worked with the Gary, Indiana and Chicago Public Schools food service systems. She joined the district amid the COVID-19 pandemic and has had a challenging first year. Those challenges have included scrambling as vendors didn’t deliver the expected food on that day’s school menus and dealing with the district’s own staffing shortages.
She hopes those challenges will fade as next year approaches. Smith wants to bring in a variety of initiatives, from scratch cooking to using fresh products grown at schools. The district recently hired a dietitian and is currently seeking an executive chef.
“We are going to make some stuff that really will give people something to talk about,” Smith said.
Smith recently spoke to the Cap Times about what’s on the menu at Madison’s schools.
What are your goals for MMSD's food service program?
Everything is forward movement. I can't change what was. I've heard so many different stories. Being here nine months, I didn't come in to change it immediately.
I looked at the menus, I looked at options, I looked at how our food service staff was actually producing it, the waste behind it. I looked at everything. At this moment, we're talking about trying to fine tune some of the processes. I eat everywhere I go. I eat here at FPC. I don't order out, I eat here. When I go visit schools I eat at the school.
My plan is to develop programs and understanding around health and wellness. I want to do scratch cooking. That's the hope to move forward. My plan is to diversify this menu, to add different ingredients to this menu.
What would you say in the nine months you've been here are some of the biggest lessons you've learned?
I would say the biggest lesson I've learned was take nothing for granted. I think that I came in with all these ideas, and it was just a realistic approach to say, 'Not this year, not right now.' I learned that I had a lot of support here from our administrative staff, from our board, just saying, 'Nichele you got this.'
You get how Madison feels about their children and the food that they eat. The health and wellness is really strong here in Madison and it's very conscious. So I've learned that to develop more of the education around health and wellness, more communication is needed, I would say, from food service to the community. I'm transparent. That's just me, I'm not going to sugarcoat it, but at this point I will say the communication part, I've learned that is needed.
I feel like here in Madison, when it comes to school food, they want everything fresh. Locally grown gardens, that kind of structure, they feel that they want here and I am working on that. Every every district is different, every focus is different. I think the need here is key. And I'm willing to stick it out and develop it as much as I can to my ability.
What does your job look like on a daily basis?
Sometimes working in the kitchen, sometimes I am loading trucks, sometimes I am support for staff because sometimes it can be a little overwhelming when you get short-staffed. My day is spent on making sure my kids eat so whatever we have to do to get it done. If I have to pack my truck up to take it because the truck was too full and they didn't have enough room, pack the truck up and send it out.
It's a day by day operation for me personally, but I want to make sure that my staff is supported. I really care about my staff and I want to make sure that my kids are fed. I really care to make sure that my kids get all the meals that they need at that time of service. Whatever we have to do to get it there, we get it there. My day is filling in when needed. If I know that we don't have anybody at a particular school to serve, I go serve.
What is your favorite food?
I'm from Chicago, so I love pizza. I'm sorry. I would drive all the way home for that pizza. I love pizza. And it's funny because my middle schoolers say, 'Ms. Smith, if you could just put pizza (on the menu every day), where's the pizza?' They love this pizza. You could give them pizza all day in middle school.
What is the best school meal you've had since you started here?
Today, they had sweet and sour chicken, rice and the vegetables on top. I think I had three servings yesterday. I kept going to the kitchen, they were like, 'Nichele if you come again we won't have enough for the kids.' It was so good. It was the glaze on top.
I'm anxiously waiting to see what that feedback is because they have brown rice, the glaze of the chicken on top of the rice and then they had the vegetable. I couldn't stay out of there. I was like, 'Can you add a little bit more orange juice to the mix?' and they were adding it and you get to sample it. That's what I want the community to do. I want them to be able to come in and sample some of the ingredients.
Do you have anything else to add about food service in MMSD?
I would just say be patient with me, the transition in and understanding what the need is in Madison for food. I get it. And we are working extremely hard to make sure that happens.
Scratch cooking is key for me. That's where I'm going. And to do that I have to develop the staff. When you take that on, and you have to educate around what it means to scratch cook and batch cook, we have to train people on that. So you get the right people in place and that's what I'm working on now for the executive chef for K-12 to work closely with the dietician, to streamline all processes so we can actually put these ingredients in and create these meals that we want.