Madison Metropolitan School District students and staff will be required to wear a mask while indoors until at least the first week of May.
District officials announced Friday that they would extend the mask mandate, which had continued after Public Health Madison & Dane County let its mandate expire on March 1, with the next announcement to be by May 6. They set April 15 as the latest they would make this announcement, which came at 5:15 p.m. Friday.
"The decision comes after a meeting between the district and its medical advisors, who provided perspectives on current COVID conditions and shared their recommendation that it was in the best interest of its students and staff to extend the requirement to wear masks indoors until May," the press release states.
The district cited "five important considerations" in its decision, including keeping schools open for in-person instruction, the importance of masks in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and a moderate increase in cases locally. The press release also said the extension provides "additional time to monitor the current surge while continuing to safeguard against viral spread."
The week of April 4, the most recent available on the district’s case tracker, saw 101 cases among students and staff. That was the first time the weekly total reached triple digits since mid-February as cases dwindled following the mid-January Omicron wave peak.
Countywide, PHMDC reported a seven-day average of 133.4 per 100,000 people on April 14 on its data dashboard. That average had remained below triple digits for the entire month of March.
The district is one of two known with mask mandates in the entire state. Milwaukee Public Schools announced late last month that it would shift to mask-optional beginning April 18.
MMSD announced in February, shortly after PHMDC shared that it would let its order expire, that mandatory indoor masking would continue through at least spring break, which was the week of March 28. Officials said they wanted to watch the numbers following break knowing some families would travel that week.
MMSD pointed to the extended winter break amid the Omicron wave in early January in its press release Friday, as well.
"In March, the district adopted a phased approach to modifying mask protocols, and continued to require masks indoors through spring break, to safeguard against a potential COVID spike similar to what was experienced shortly after winter break," the press release states. "The COVID spike post winter break significantly exacerbated already severe staff shortages across the district, causing a three-day pause to the district's return from winter break in order to mitigate risk of needing to close schools."
Students were also masked after returning to school in the 2020-21 school year in March 2021, again under a PHMDC mandate.
In some districts, the school board has made the decision on masking. In others, including MMSD, that decision has been left to the administration.
Masking and other COVID-19 mitigation measures have become a divisive political subject across the state and country over the past two years, with many conservatives rallying against them. Madison has not seen the same energy against masks as other places, though some parents opposing the ongoing mandate have reached out to School Board members and administrators to express their concerns.