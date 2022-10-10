The Madison Metropolitan School District is expanding a pilot program that aims to help staff understand how to work with a range of learners in their classrooms.
The Program for Inclusion and Neurodiversity Education, or PINE, was first brought to Franklin and Randall elementary schools last year for $20,000. In August, the School Board approved an additional $85,000 to add three more schools: Hamilton and Spring Harbor middle schools and West High School.
“PINE was very intriguing to me because that's really what it's all about, is to help people think about the range of scholars that we have in every classroom and every school," associate superintendent for student services Nancy Molfenter said. "And the fact that they all have a place, they all have a valued role, and that they can all learn.”
PINE was created at New York University’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development, and has supported 1,661 educators since fall 2020, according to its website. While it can be beneficial for teachers working with students with autism and those with individualized education programs (IEPs), specifically, it can apply to all students in a classroom.
“Neurodiversity is every single scholar, so I talk about the fact that out of the 20 kids in your classroom, X number will be strong in their verbal language skills, X number will be strong with numerical skills, X number will be strong with social skills,” Molfenter said. “It’s not just your students with an IEP that are neurodiverse … it’s the whole room full of students.”
The trainings are for all staff, from classroom teachers and special education assistants to cafeteria staff and principals, something Molfenter said she especially appreciated.
“To me, that's what real inclusion, meaningful inclusion is all about, is that all students are everyone's students,” she said.
Randall Elementary School advanced learning teacher Amy Rountree was among those who had the opportunity to go through the program last year. She appreciated all the pieces she did, she said, but both she and Molfenter acknowledged the difficulty of adding another task for teachers, especially those at the elementary level already going through LETRS training for early literacy.
“I haven’t even completed the course although I loved all the work that I’ve done in it and I will continue to plug away at it,” Rountree said. “There’s a limited amount of time or headspace I have for all of the different projects that we have to juggle.”
Concept of neurodiversity
The program starts by identifying a small group of staff in a building who are especially excited about it, Molfenter said.
Those become the program’s “champions” in the school, who can “continue to follow through on what’s happening with any professional learning,” any interventions or new curricula.
“You have to have people who are on the ground enough in those buildings who are going to continue to champion and give people time for it, coordinate meetings about it, keep it on people's radar,” Molfenter said.
The program includes three components for staff: the early “champions” go through an “accelerator phase” to adopt goals for the school and discuss challenges and needs; 15 hours of asynchronous coursework for all staff about understanding intellectual and development disabilities, shifting their mindset and focusing on student strengths; and four to six hours of “executive functioning coursework” on academics and social skills.
Rountree said there is a course specific to autism and another about executive function in people generally.
“It all falls under what they call neurodiversity, so just that introduction to that concept of that model of neurodiversity, instead of a disorder or branding these things as mental illnesses, is a paradigm shift,” Rountree said.
The autism course has featured presenters who are autistic people themselves and have spoken about how they experience the world.
“I don’t think that there’s any way I could learn about that better than from somebody who’s actually lived it,” Rountree said. “That’s been really powerful for me.”
She added that PINE’s creators and staff “really believe in the strengths perspective” of focusing on what students can do rather than what they cannot.
“It’s just a great way to think about things,” Rountree said.
Molfenter said the program’s focus is “very much aligned with our philosophy and the professional learning that we would want our staff to have.”
“I really haven’t found one criticism of the content of PINE, which is quite unusual for me," Molfenter said. "I’m pretty picky.”
Limits on expansion
That lack of criticism, however, doesn’t mean the program will be in every school anytime soon.
At a time when school districts, including MMSD, have to consider what costs to cut rather than what to add, it’s unlikely the cost structure of PINE is realistic, Molfenter said.
“While I would love to at some point consider bringing this more broadly to the district and even have a consideration of districtwide, I don’t foresee any possible way of doing that,” Molfenter said.
For now, she said, she hopes it can remain at the five schools that are piloting it this year for a few years to evaluate its effect on students.
“I don’t foresee us being able to expand PINE much beyond the five schools until or unless we have that data that really demonstrate that, ‘Yup, this is the thing that’s really going to move you to where you want to be as a school district,’” Molfenter said.
Additionally, at a time when the district is focused on a push for improving early literacy rates, Molfenter heard similar time crunch concerns from others as Rountree shared.
Molfenter “heard pretty substantial positive feedback” about the program, but also found staff were “already working to their maximum capacity just to support the needs of scholars every day.” That limited their interest and availability for professional development that took place outside of the school day, even with the Student Services Department offering to pay for that time.
“People were simply exhausted,” Molfenter said.
Comparing it to the LETRS early literacy training she and colleagues have had to do over the past year, Rountree suggested that it “would be huge” if the district wanted to put the same effort into PINE at a later date.
“The content has been just terrific,” she said. “It’s super interactive to work with the program and the people are very open to talk, to checking into their office hours … and have conversations about how things are generally set up or they will problem solve about a specific student, which is a great boon.”