A report this summer should help guide the Madison Metropolitan School District toward its mission of all students graduating ready for college or to enter a career.
The Wisconsin Equity & Inclusion Laboratory at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, led by director Jerlando Jackson, is in the midst of conducting an “equity audit” that began last fall.
“At the center is really the question of how inclusive or not are these varied experiences (in Madison schools)?” Jackson told the Cap Times. “And to what extent one could have an expectation that these wonderful reviews and ratings of these schools would manifest for them.”
Jackson and his team interviewed 380 people, he said, including staff, students and families. They are in the process of transcribing those interviews, he said.
Once that’s done, they’ll combine that qualitative information with some of the quantitative data to create the report.
He stressed, however, that the report should not be considered the final product. Instead, he said, the report is “an essential tool” for the district's efforts on inclusivity and awareness of how different its outcomes can be for students of various backgrounds.
“What we’re doing is not an end all, be all,” Jackson said.
The lab is performing the work at no cost to MMSD, with both Jackson and district superintendent Carlton Jenkins lauding the partnership. Rather than having to spend money to have a report created, Jackson said, he’s hopeful that it can be spent on finding solutions to whatever the report identifies.
“I saw it as an opportunity where we can create university-school district partnerships, where not only are we in a position to assist, but we might also in some cases be in a position to save resources that can be redirected for some important matters like this,” Jackson said. “That was really the impetus is they needed the work done, we can actually do it.”
At a November Madison School Board Instruction Work Group meeting, district officials made it clear why this project is necessary.
“There is a lot of evidence that the state of Wisconsin has the most extreme gaps in opportunity and outcomes based on race and that within Wisconsin, MMSD is often ranked among the worst or the worst in some of these indicators,” MMSD director of research Brianne Monahan said.
Jackson said the process was delayed by a few months as they translated all of their materials from English into Spanish and Hmong to reach more families and voices within the district. That same translation is occurring with the transcribing of the interviews, but as long as there are no “hiccups,” a report will be ready by mid-summer.
“If I am right, the next steps would just be filled with the excitement associated with learning what participants actually think,” he said.
He added that district officials and the School Board should be ready for whatever people have had to say, even if it’s difficult to hear.
“I’ve shared with (the district) that I don’t know what they’re going to say,” Jackson said. “It’s not my job or my team’s job to do anything other than amplify what those voices do say. And they may absolutely say none of the things you want them to say.”