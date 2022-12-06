The Madison Metropolitan School District can expect its recent enrollment losses to continue, according to new projections.
The School Board discussed projections from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Applied Population Lab Monday during an Instruction Work Group meeting. The reason for the drop is a mix of declining birth rates and increasing rates of students using open enrollment to attend school elsewhere.
The latter point gave board member Laura Simkin a glimmer of hope.
“I am an optimist, always,” Simkin said. “What I’m grabbing onto is the idea that we may have more control over this than just looking at the numbers and indicating that the students no longer exist; it’s not 100% that it’s a birth rate issue.”
APL’s forecasting models show an average drop of 10% over the next five years, from 25,139 this year to 22,739 by the 2027-28 school year. The lowest projection would have the district at 21,668, while the most optimistic still has a decrease to 23,884.
In the 2018-19 school year, MMSD had 26,916 students, which was similar to the 27,028 it had five years prior. But the district has seen a significant dropoff since the COVID-19 pandemic, losing hundreds of students in each of 2020-21, 2021-22 and this year.
MMSD quantitative analyst Grady Brown pointed out that the district is not alone in its experience over the past few years, noting that the state experienced a 5% decline in public school enrollment from 2009-10 to 2020-21 and 3% decline from 2019-20 to 2020-21.
“The story that we’re facing and the trends that we see in Madison are happening across the state and are happening across the country,” Brown said. “That’s the reality of public school enrollment.”
Still, it’s a foreboding forecast for the district given the state’s funding formula, which relies heavily on student enrollment. Unless there are significant changes to that funding approach, district leaders will likely face tough decisions in the years ahead between, as superintendent Carlton Jenkins often says, “what’s right and what’s right.”
District associate superintendent of teaching and learning Cindy Green highlighted some of the recent programs the district has invested in Monday, suggesting they can serve as attractions to new families and ways to retain current students. The list included the full-day 4-year-old kindergarten expansion, early literacy investments, new learning spaces through the capital referendum and social emotional and mental health support programs.
Green further suggested that listening to students and families throughout the ongoing strategic framework recalibration will be significant.
Board members suggested staff create a mechanism to ask families who are open enrolling out or leaving the district why they’re leaving, while also asking families open enrolling into MMSD why they chose to come here.
Board member Savion Castro said that given the way shrinking enrollment is affecting districts all around the state, “the sooner we realize we have to band together and advocate for a funding formula that makes more sense for all districts in Wisconsin, the better off we will be,” and that any decisions on programming need to focus on students.
“No matter what we do, we should do it because it’s good for student success and student outcomes, not because it’ll give us a new shiny thing and then we’re caught up in this game of trying to keep up with the Joneses,” Castro said. “That’s a futile effort.”
Green said the district, including board members, need to promote the good things happening in MMSD and “sometimes debunking what the media may perpetuate in terms of stories that don’t always uplift all of the wonderful things happening in MMSD.”
“We are constantly trying to think about where we have to combat some of the narrative that sometimes the media and others perpetuate and have to come back and counter that so people understand the amazing things that are happening in MMSD,” Green said.
Board member Nicki Vander Meulen, who asked Green to clarify her initial comment about the press, later posted on Facebook that “criticizing the press to cover administrative weaknesses is unacceptable.”
“Insulting the press for not making a(n) individual or District look good is not just ridiculous it is dangerous,” Vander Meulen wrote.