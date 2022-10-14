The Madison Metropolitan School District dropped another 231 students in enrollment from last year, according to state Department of Public Instruction data.
It continued the ongoing drop since the onset of the pandemic, which has seen the district go from 26,977 students in fall 2019 to 25,244 in this year’s “third Friday count,” which is completed on the third Friday each September. This year’s drop, however, was smaller than the past two years, which saw drops of 1,032 and 470 students.
Statewide, public school enrollment has dropped from 844,154 to 807,657 over the same time period. Unlike MMSD, the state saw an overall larger decrease in enrollment this year compared to last.
Wisconsin public school districts saw a drop of 25,742 students from fall 2019 to fall 2020 amid the onset of the pandemic. The situation slightly stabilized the following year, when the decrease was 3,866, similar to the 3,788 student decrease from fall 2018 to fall 2019.
This year, though, there are 6,889 fewer public school students than last fall.
Enrollment in the four private school parental choice programs, meanwhile, increased 6.7% from last fall to 52,189 students this year.
The state uses enrollment to help determine a school district’s revenue cap, which limits the amount of revenue it can take in through a combination of state aid and local property taxes.
In its June preliminary budget, MMSD officials had projected an enrollment of 25,238 students.