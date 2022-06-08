Weekly COVID-19 cases among Madison Metropolitan School District students and staff continued to decline the week of May 30 as the 2021-22 school year nears its end.
According to the district’s public case count, students and staff reported 313 cases the second-to-last week of the school year, down slightly from the 332 the week before and the current wave’s peak of 401 the week of May 16.
The wave of the final two months of the school year never reached the heights of the January Omicron surge, but still has included five of the 10 highest weekly totals of the entire school year.
Since Aug. 18, the district has totaled 7,507 cases among its students and staff. There are more than 25,000 students and 5,000 staff in the district.
Last week Tuesday, MMSD superintendent Carlton Jenkins shared with staff and families that he had tested positive for COVID and was experiencing “minor” symptoms. Jenkins said in the announcement he would continue to work remotely.
“Although safety protocols in our community continue to be relaxed, this serves as a reminder of how this virus is still very much in our community,” he said. “Therefore, I want to continue to raise the awareness of our students, families, and community on the importance of being fully vaccinated and wearing a mask when it is appropriate.”
Seven of the district’s schools reached double digit cases this week. Once again, West High School had the most, but its 32 cases were well below the 70 and 102 of the past two weeks. East and Memorial high schools also reached double digits, with 20 and 17 cases, respectively.
Among middle schools, O’Keeffe had 13 cases and Sherman 10 for the week, while Stephens and Gompers elementary schools had 11 and 10, respectively.
When the school year comes to an end, MMSD will be the only district in Wisconsin to have had an indoor mask mandate throughout the entire school year. While Milwaukee Public Schools had one in place for most of the year, it ended its mandate for two days this spring before reinstituting it.
Other Dane County school districts phased out their mask mandates or ended them immediately upon the end of the countywide mandate from Public Health Madison & Dane County March 1.
Masks will be required for this week’s graduation ceremonies.