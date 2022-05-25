COVID cases among Madison Metropolitan School District staff and students rose again last week, making it the seventh in a row since they returned from spring break.
There were 401 cases reported the week of May 16, according to the district’s case tracker, up from 339 the week prior. It’s the fifth-highest number of cases in any week since Aug. 18, behind only the four January weeks of the Omicron surge.
More than 25% of the cases occurred at one building: West High School, which had 102 cases reported during the week, the most at a single school in any week this school year, according to Cap Times data. West principal Karen Boran and the school’s nurses sent an email May 19 to families recommending that all students and staff get tested “within the next couple days.”
“Recently, we have experienced an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among our senior class,” the email stated.
The school provided additional on-site testing services May 20.
Among the other large high schools, Memorial reported 37 cases, East 25 and La Follette 17.
Four middle and four elementary schools also reached double digits for cases during the week, with Midvale Elementary School and Hamilton Middle School both reporting 14 cases.
In total, the district has had 6,862 cases reported among students and staff since Aug. 18. There are more than 25,000 students and 5,000 staff members in MMSD.
The overall seven-day average case number in Dane County has dropped slightly over the past two weeks after reaching a peak of 392.7 on May 11. It was at 323.6 on May 24, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County data.
PHMDC ended its mask mandate, which had been in place since last August, on March 1. Most school districts in the area moved to mask-optional or mask recommended shortly thereafter, but MMSD continued its mask mandate indoors through spring break at the time.
As numbers rose in the weeks following the return from break, officials extended the mandate on April 15 and again on May 6. In the last update, they shared that they would reevaluate the mandate biweekly going forward.
MMSD’s considerations in extending the mandate, according to that announcement, included its primary goal to keep schools open for in-person learning, the “current and sustained increase in positive COVID-19 cases locally,” a unanimous recommendation from district medical advisers and concerns over staffing levels if cases continue to rise.