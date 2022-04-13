As the Madison Metropolitan School District’s self-imposed April 15 deadline for announcing a decision on its mask mandate approaches, weekly COVID-19 cases among students and staff hit 101 Wednesday, edging into triple digits for the first time since mid-February.
Cases had been on a downward trend since the mid-January peak of the Omicron wave, with 40, 41 and 41 the weeks of Feb. 28 and March 7 and 14. That number jumped up to 80 the week of March 21, but dropped again to just 27 the week of March 28, according to the district's case tracker.
That low number — the second-lowest weekly total of the school year — is likely at least in part due to spring break, though, with students and staff not alerting the district of positive tests as they would if they had to miss school or work.
MMSD is expected to announce Friday the future of its mask mandate. In February, shortly after Public Health Madison & Dane County said it would let its countywide mandate expire March 1, the district announced it would continue its mandate through spring break and share next steps by April 15 at the latest.
Most other districts in the area moved to mask-optional plans following the expiration of the PHMDC mandate. Milwaukee Public Schools, the only other known Wisconsin school district with a mask mandate in place, will become mask-optional beginning April 18.
Officials here pointed to likely family travel over break as a reason to keep the mandate in place until after the return from spring break.
"Prioritizing safety, remaining open and learning in-person, MMSD incorporated the phased approach so it can monitor local metrics as scholars and staff return from spring break, while safeguarding its ability to remain learning in-person if history repeats itself with a spike in positive cases in April," the district's February release states.
The jump to 101 is the largest amount of weekly cases since the week of Feb. 14, when there were 109.
At that time, the 109 was part of an ongoing drop of weekly numbers following the 817 weekly cases the week of Jan. 10.
In total, the district has now had 5,275 COVID cases among its students and staff during the 2021-22 school year. There are more than 25,000 students and 5,000 staff in the district.