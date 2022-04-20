Days after the Madison Metropolitan School District extended its mask mandate into May, case numbers are once again rising.
The district’s case count tracker, updated weekly, shows 149 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff for the week of April 11. That’s up from 101 the week before, which was the first time the district had reached triple digits since the week of Feb. 14.
While 149 is well below the peak numbers reached during the Omicron wave, which saw three consecutive weeks with more than 700 cases, it is higher than any weekly total between the start of the school year and the beginning of winter break.
In its announcement late Friday that it would extend the mask mandate, MMSD noted a “moderate increase in positive COVID cases locally.”
According to the Public Health Madison & Dane County data dashboard, Dane County’s seven-day average of daily new cases was 134.7 on April 18. That’s around the numbers from September and October 2021, but up from the 59.7 on March 18.
Friday’s decision made MMSD the only known district in the state with a mask mandate, but that changed quickly. Tuesday, Milwaukee Public Schools announced it would reinstitute its mask mandate Wednesday — just two days after masks had become optional there.
Since Aug. 18, MMSD staff and students have totaled 5,424 COVID-19 cases. There are more than 25,000 students and 5,000 staff in the district.
The rise in numbers of the past two weeks follows a quiet month of March in which weekly cases were mostly in the 40s. That jumped to 80 the week of March 21, the final week before spring break, and fell to 27 the week of spring break, when reporting was likely limited.
District officials committed to announcing another update on the mask mandate by May 6. Students and staff have been required to wear masks whenever in-person since the pandemic began.
Much of that time was spent under mandates from PHMDC. The agency announced in February, however, that it would let its mandate expire at the beginning of March, leaving mask decisions to individual school districts.