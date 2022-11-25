The Madison Metropolitan School District continues to have major delays in fulfilling open records requests.
Records that showed what led to the firing of former Sennett principal Jeffrey Copeland, however, were a relative exception. While the Cap Times has multiple requests from April that remain unfulfilled, its Sept. 28 request for Copeland’s employment records were fulfilled on Nov. 10.
Further records on Copeland were released to the Wisconsin State Journal a few days later, as well, two weeks before Copeland will reportedly go before the School Board for a final appeal to get his job back.
MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in an email that the position that processes and responds to public record requests is vacant, which has “impacted our response time for some requests.” The Copeland record request from the Cap Times, he explained, “was very similar to multiple public record requests from other news organizations submitted near or around the same time.
“This resulted in multiple MMSD staff involved in coordinating several similar responses for the same information,” he wrote. “In addition, the records being requested for this example were easily accessible.”
He contrasted that with other records, with information not located in a “singular central location.”
“Responding to public record requests can often be dependent on school staff locating, organizing and providing information to our legal team,” he wrote. “Significant staff shortages in our schools have exacerbated longer response times for some requests.”
Meanwhile, the duties of responding are being split among the current legal department staff.
“This shared duty has been layered on top of many of their other daily job responsibilities,” he wrote. “Although we do our best to respond in the order our public record requests are received, for the time being, response time can vary depending on assigned staff member capacity in addition to the complexity of the request.”
Still, as recently as last week Wednesday, the initial response from the records office to a request asks the requestor to “please note that responses are handled in the order in which they are received.”
One requestor is waiting on a response to a May request for contracts for the then-newly-approved reading curriculum contracts.
The Cap Times paid a fee in June for records that the district estimated would take two hours to fulfill. In July, in an email response to follow ups about the request, the records office wrote that, “We are working diligently to get all of your requests completed.”
“At this time, we are extremely short staffed and no longer have a public records clerk,” a reply from the public records email stated. “We have received the documents and emails that match your request and will provide them as quickly as we can complete our review and possible redaction.”
In the four months since that response, there has been no reply to multiple follow ups checking on the status of the request.
Earlier this year, both Madison Teachers Inc. and the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty sued MMSD over open records delays. Both cases have since been dismissed.
In May, Wisconsin Transparency Project president and founder Tom Kamenick wrote in an email to the Cap Times that he has “received more complaints about MMSD than any other government agency.”
“I'm frequently seeing lengthy delays, exorbitant fees, and downright illegal denials from the district,” Kamenick wrote. “The district seems to make transparency and accountability a very low priority, and I'm not surprised to see them sued twice in quick succession.”
State statutes outline the requirements for public entities regarding open records. In a 2019 compliance guide, the state’s Office of Open Government called part of the statute on open records “one of the strongest declarations of policy found in the Wisconsin statutes.”
“[I]t is declared to be the public policy of this state that all persons are entitled to the greatest possible information regarding the affairs of government and the official acts of those officers and employees who represent them,” the statute states.