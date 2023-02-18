Eleven months after it began meeting, a Madison schools committee focused on safety and student wellness has made a broad range of nearly 30 recommendations to the School Board.
The Safety and Student Wellness Ad Hoc Committee, which began meeting in March 2022 as a response to concerns about safety in fall of the 2021-22 school year, included students and community members. They met routinely twice a month last year exploring issues that affect school safety and student wellness.
On Thursday night, they finalized their list of recommendations for policy, practice, funding and prioritizing in seven categories: nutrition, buildings and facilities, general staffing, staff mental health, student mental health, behavior and training.
The group initially planned to forward the recommendations following its Feb. 2 meeting, but it took two more, two-plus-hour meetings to talk through everything on its proposed list and narrow it down.
The School Board is expected to discuss the recommendations at its Operations Work Group meeting next month, and could include some items in the 2023-24 budget.
Examples of the recommendations include:
• MMSD ensure that all staff and students are familiar with the Behavior Education Plan and use the appropriate response levels for behaviors. If the BEP is analyzed and/or evaluated for changes, ensure that all stakeholder voices are included in the process of making those changes.
• Increased staff mental health services and structures of support, with the time to use them during work hours, and advancing mental health days discussions and the creation of spaces to be healthier.
• The district investigate improvements on the volunteer onboarding process toward the goal of increasing volunteers in the schools to address and support safety and mental health issues; for example, to cover lunch and recess supervision and hallway monitoring.
• Work to ensure that school-based student services staff (psychologists, social workers, counselors, and nurses) are able to spend approximately 80% of their time on duties aligned with MMSD core competencies and foundational practices.
A theme throughout the committee’s meeting was access to needed services and information for students and staff, from consent education expanding across high schools to how to connect with services the school already offers.
“Right now I feel like a lot of students are either really unaware of the services that are available to them or don’t have access to a counselor, a psychologist or a social worker or don’t have a relationship with them just because the school is so understaffed,” West High School student Megan Finando said.
Much of the time in each of the past three meetings was spent wordsmithing recommendations that members had submitted and eliminating redundant suggestions. The going was slow as they worked through an initial list of 55 possible recommendations suggested by group members.
In January, the committee looked through the results of a survey on school safety from staff, students and caregivers.
The 591 pages of responses for the three-question survey made clear that some respondents see different priorities on the path to achieving safety and wellness. Some focused on the importance of identifying and helping students in need or who are on the receiving end of bullying, for example, while others pointed to a perceived lack of consequences for students who disrupt the learning environment and mention too much fighting.
This was the second safety-focused committee the School Board has created since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first, which met from August-December 2020, followed the board’s unanimous vote to remove school resource officers from the district’s four large high schools.
That group, called the Safety and Security Ad Hoc Committee, forwarded 16 recommendations to the board in January 2021.
That group had 29 members, while the latest committee was smaller and had more students participating. The more recent committee also had some non-members who contributed input on specific subjects, including communication during emergencies and sexual violence prevention.
The committee also recommended creation of an internal advisory panel to monitor the implementation of the recommendations. Madison Teachers Inc. President Michael Jones, a committee member, said it will be important to have accountability as the district considers the committee's work.
"It keeps the discussion going as opposed to this being another committee where good ideas are created and they die in another committee," Jones said.