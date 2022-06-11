Faces of MMSD's class of 2022

Most of this weekend’s Madison Metropolitan School District graduates entered high school in fall 2018.
Three MMSD superintendents and one ongoing pandemic later, they celebrate completing one of the most unprecedented high school experiences in recent history this week.
The commencement ceremonies have returned to their traditional locations this year after an entirely virtual 2020 and mostly school-based celebrations in 2021. The four large high schools — East, La Follette, Memorial and West — are holding Kohl Center events Friday and Saturday, while Shabazz and Capital high schools celebrated their graduates at Monona Terrace on Tuesday.
The Cap Times spoke with a few members of the class of 2022 about their high school experiences, the challenges of getting through three pandemic-disrupted school years and what they’ll remember from their high school careers.
Brandon Anderson
Brandon Anderson arrived in Madison from Ghana the summer before his freshman year in 2018.
Having lived in Ghana for 14 years of his life after being born in Rhode Island, he found East High School a “very, very, very hard culture shock” when he arrived.
“Humor is different, just talking with people, I had an accent so it was hard for them to understand me and also hard for me to understand them,” Anderson recalled. “I was very to myself, just in my own little bubble and I just had this mindset to just focus on school.”
The next summer, he joined a coding program through Maydm, where he started making friends and becoming more social. He also felt “very inclined to do engineering,” which led him to an AP computer science class at East (which he “aced”) and then pursuing robotics and joining the school’s Engineering Club.
When he graduates this weekend, he’ll do so with both a high school diploma and college credits obtained through the Early College STEM Academy, which Anderson began in his junior year as the pandemic continued to disrupt education. That left him taking classes through Madison College and, when in-person, spending much more time there than at East.
While it was hard to leave “the high school experience,” he stayed involved through clubs as one of the chairs of the Black Student Union, the president of the Engineering Club and playing on the East tennis team. He was “passionate” about all of them, he said, but they also taught him further lessons.
“It made me more disciplined because I had many things to do and I wasn’t just sitting around, I was always busy most of the time,” he said.
Anderson plans to attend Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota, with a full scholarship to study computer science.
While he already graduated from the STEM Academy, meaning this feels like “just another graduation,” he’s still looking forward to celebrating the accomplishment and encourages future students to get involved in clubs “because you’re never going to have this experience again.”
“High school is definitely something that shouldn’t be taken for granted because four years goes by pretty fast,” he said. “I still feel like I just got here yesterday and I’m already graduating, so just cherish your time here.”
Tamea Johnson
Tamea Johnson arrived at West High School a couple months into the 2019-20 school year.
Just a few months later in her sophomore year, school shifted online as the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.
“It was kind of weird because I didn’t really get to make connections with many people,” Johnson said. “So people I was speaking to online over Zoom, we were friendly, but because we weren’t in person we couldn’t make a more solid connection and mainly talked in class, so I didn’t really get to make any friends.”
While most students returned to in-person instruction this year, Johnson has remained online through the Madison Virtual Campus because of COVID. The program allows MMSD students to access online learning opportunities through their school of attendance, and Johnson said the flexibility also allowed her to take on opportunities beyond the classroom.
One of those came through an invitation to an online symposium called the Congress of Future Medical Leaders. The event in March, which included speakers from a variety of different medical fields, helped confirm Johnson’s interest in the medical field.
The two-day virtual event, which had activities from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days for Johnson, allowed her to hear from “a lot of amazing people,” find out about interesting medical procedures, connect with similarly interested peers and even watch a surgery.
“It really did solidify that I did want to go into medicine and I do want to become a pharmacist,” she said. “I just want to help people, I want to be close to my community and make sure everyone’s OK.”
She plans to attend Xavier University of Louisiana this fall to major in chemistry pre-pharmacy toward that goal. She feels well-prepared for post-secondary education from her high school experience, including the “outside experiences” she’s had in these years like the Congress event.
Johnson said she has looked forward to her graduation day “for so many years, and now it’s finally here.” It’s especially notable given what her class has experienced in their four years, she said.
“We got to learn a little bit more about ourselves and the world and the people around us,” she said. “If the pandemic hadn’t happened, I would be a totally different person and I’m not really sure how that would have gone.”
She will remember learning to “always be yourself” as she moves on from high school.
“Don’t change yourself for a crowd, because the crowd always changes,” she said. “Also, stand up for yourself, because it’s better to speak up for yourself right then and there than to not speak up for yourself just to keep the peace. You’ll be keeping the peace around you, but inside you’ll be feeling upset, so it’s not really keeping the peace inside of you.”
Dylan Rogers
Dylan Rogers graduated from Shabazz High School on Tuesday, having spent all four of their high school years at the school.
By the time they spoke with the Cap Times the week prior, Rogers was done with all of their school work, leaving them feeling “weird to not having anything” to work on.
They loved their experience at the smaller, project-based learning high school, which they applied to so they could stay with a friend from Whitehorse Middle School who “didn’t really get along with the traditional education system.” They called it “one of the best accidents I’ve ever had,” as they didn’t even tell their mom they had applied until they were accepted.
“It’s just been phenomenal to the point where I feel really sad about leaving, which I think is kind of unique,” Rogers said. “I really do feel like I’m leaving behind a community that’s really, really strong, that I had to work pretty hard to find my place in.”
The pandemic arrived at a bad time for the self-described “art kid,” who was enrolled in a sculpture class when education moved online in March 2020. They recognized, though, “how hard the teachers were working to make it as close to the in-person experience as possible,” with items like personal art kits that allowed students to follow along from home.
“That was such a bummer because we have a kiln and we have pottery wheels and I never got to do any of that,” Rogers said. “It was heartbreaking because the community is just so close-knit and so based on that proximity that comes from being in-person.”
Rogers will attend the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design to study illustration this fall, having had the chance to illustrate children’s books for one of their classes at Shabazz, and hoping to turn that into a career.
When they do, they’ll remember at least one lesson from high school: “make mistakes as often as you can.”
That was a change from their elementary and middle school experience, when any below-average grade led to a “full sobbing breakdown.” Higher-level math classes in high school forced them to reconsider how to handle those moments.
“I had no idea what I was doing and I was going to make mistakes because that’s just part of learning,” they said. “As I’ve spent more time here, I’ve gotten a lot more comfortable with feeling things out and making those mistakes, which I think is also really important to art practice.”
Harvierre Burrell
Harvierre Burrell listed off all of the clubs and activities he’d been involved in his freshman year at Memorial High School: cheerleading, track, Raise Your Voice, Key Club, Superhero Club.
He paused, reminding himself that he “also did” Black Student Union.
“Whoa, that’s a lot of clubs,” he laughed to himself.
Burrell called his freshman year there “a blast,” but sophomore year got cut short amid the pandemic. That extended into his junior year, which limited his involvement in some of those activities he loved, leaving him only in BSU that year.
“The biggest challenge for me was being able to get up and actually turn on my Chromebook to do homework or stuff like that,” he said. “Getting up on time and actually going to class, pressing that Zoom link was really hard for me, and not being able to have teachers stand next to you whenever you need help, have students around you, that was a big part for me, it’s really hard.”
Coming back this year “was also hard,” he acknowledged, with a different level of academic rigor and a new social dynamic.
“Seeing people you haven’t seen for two years almost and rekindling relationships is also hard,” he said.
But he got involved again, doing “every club you can imagine,” adding activities like posting on the school’s social media, planning school spirit days and leading the student section in cheers at games. Between all of those and his academic work, he will remember plenty of lessons from a busy four years.
“I’ve learned to always take my time on things and never to rush,” he said. “(Also) to never procrastinate … and to always do things with confidence, is a big one for me.”
Burrell plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater this fall and double major in special education and social work, with a minor in Spanish. He feels “mentally prepared” for college given his experience in the AVID program, as well, which helped him focus on organization and note-taking practices.
While he’s excited for the future, he also wishes his class “had more time to be spending here,” given what they lost in the pandemic.
“I wish we had more time to grow up, I feel like we grew up too fast,” he said. “But time here at Memorial was awesome and I’m glad I got to share it with this class.”