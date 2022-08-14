The dreams that they dared to dream really did come true.
As Maya Edgoose and Jomar Pabon Rodriguez sang “Over the Rainbow” in a UW Hospital auditorium Friday afternoon, they could have been talking about themselves and their four peers, all of whom were graduating from Project SEARCH. The program, which began here in 2008, connects students with disabilities to work opportunities, giving them experience and eventually a full-time job upon completion.
Friday’s ceremony highlighted this year’s Madison Metropolitan School District intern graduates: Edgoose, Rodriguez and Kaitlyn Goldschmidt of West High School, Augustine Tatus Jr. of La Follete High School, Ariel Lettman of East High School and Liam Higgins of Memorial High School.
“The thing I really love about Project SEARCH is the fact that we all learn many amazing things from each other. This makes me really great and proud to be in Project SEARCH,” Rodriguez said during his speech. “I also really appreciate that Project SEARCH gives students the skills to be independent and successful.”
Teacher Jason Penticoff praised the group for their resilience through a challenging year.
“These young men and women, some of whom were out of school for over 18 months, came in ready to learn, work and get a job,” Penticoff said. “All six of these students have found employment; they have not just found a job, they have found a career.
“None of these careers were given to them, let that be heard. They earned it.”
The ceremony featured speeches from a variety of people connected to the program, including Penticoff, Department of Workforce Development Assistant Deputy Secretary Danielle Williams, MMSD Assistant Director of Student Services Nancy Molfenter and past intern Christina Anderson, who graduated from the program in 2013.
Each of the students in attendance also spoke, sharing about their internships, expressing appreciation for those who helped them and discussing their future goals.
Tatus Jr., for example, worked at the VA sorting laundry before moving to UW Environmental Services, where he again sorted laundry and was hired for a job. Edgoose worked at four internships, eventually hired at the VA Medical Clinic.
“I’d like to thank all the teachers for giving me the opportunity to be in a program that helps people like me and all the departments where I interned for giving me the opportunity to work there,” Edgoose said.
Molfenter said after the ceremony that events like this are “the reminder of why we do everything we do in our school district and special education services.”
“When you see up on the screen that our scholars have been hired and where they’ve been hired, that’s what all of education is leading up to,” Molfenter said. “For me, it’s truly just one of the best days of the year.”
Williams, of DWD, also called it a great day for Wisconsin.
“We spend a lot of time talking about employers looking for workers and we know that there are many people, including those with disabilities, who are looking for work,” Williams said. “Programs like this really expose these interns and workers to job opportunities, but also expose the employers and their staff to what it means to work with someone who might have a disability, but is also just a great colleague.”
Molfenter, who began her career as a transition teacher for students transitioning out of school into adulthood, called Project SEARCH “something we really get right in the field.”
“I don’t think there’s a better model than Project SEARCH for our scholars who have intellectual and developmental disabilities and with the goal of employment after they transition from school,” she said. “I’d love to see it continue to grow.”
She noted the meaning of the song that Edgoose and Rodriguez sang.
“This was what they were dreaming about, for years they dreamt that they could be employed and earn money and be independent,” she said. “Our staff helped them get there along with families and others. That was really incredible.”
It may have been a step toward another dream for Rodriguez, who said one of his goals in life is to become a professional musical artist. MMSD superintendent Carlton Jenkins approached him and Edgoose after the ceremony to book them for a gig: singing to MMSD staff at an upcoming all staff meeting later this month.