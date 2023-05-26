The Madison Metropolitan School District can release an employee complaint filed against its spokesperson as part of a response to an open records request, a Dane County judge ruled Thursday.
Circuit Court Judge Rhonda Lanford ruled against MMSD’s executive director for communications, Tim LeMonds, who filed a lawsuit against MMSD on March 24 asking the court to stop the release of a few documents that are responsive to an open records request.
“I do not think that the plaintiff, Mr. LeMonds, has come close to showing that the public interest of protecting his reputation outweighs the public's right to know," Lanford said. "Especially in a case involving the public schools and how not just investigations are conducted, but how well how they are conducted and the results of that."
The public records request came from NBC15 reporter Elizabeth Wadas, who requested all emails from Dec. 19, 2021, through Dec. 19, 2022, that contained her name or references to an NBC15 reporter. The district released hundreds of pages of records related to the request, but per open records law notified LeMonds that the complaint would be part of the release and allowed him time to challenge that.
He did so, with his attorney arguing that the October 2022 complaint and related documents are “technically” responsive to the request, but were “not, themselves, the subject of the request.”
Attorney Randall Gold, arguing on behalf of LeMonds in court Thursday, reiterated that argument and used two news clips from Wadas to illustrate the point that the request was about her and the news station, not about LeMonds.
“It’s important to know or reiterate that this case, at least in its current posture, is not about a request seeking disclosure of documents or records about any actual issues of MMSD public schools or matters of public interest,” Gold said. “Student aptitude, testing, school sports programs, bullying problems, teacher union relations, fiscal and budgetary concerns, scholastic fine arts … or a litany of other matters that would unquestionably be of, at least in our view, interest in the public.”
Gold suggested that release of the documents would cause reputational damage to LeMonds that would make it difficult to do his job on behalf of the district and that the damage to the public outweighed the benefit.
“As the chief designated public spokesperson for the district, Your Honor, he speaks on behalf of and interacts with the public,” Gold said. “His credibility and ability to effectively interact with and express the views of the district publicly will be impacted, and potentially severely or irreparably, if most of this complaint, which is not redacted … is made 100% public.”
Lanford, however, repeatedly questioned Gold’s arguments before issuing her order. She said that several previous cases have stated “the strong public interest in knowing how people in public schools conduct themselves and how the schools investigate those complaints.”
“Doesn’t the public have a right to information on how the public school officer conducts himself if, in fact, that’s what the allegation is?” Lanford said.
MMSD had argued for the release of the documents in response to LeMonds’ lawsuit after its initial response to the records request included them. NBC15’s parent company, Gray Media, intervened in the case, as well.
Attorney Maxted Lenz, arguing on behalf of NBC15, noted in opposition to Gold’s argument that there were multiple news agencies in the courtroom Thursday in addition to NBC15. Lenz said that the “balancing test” of whether or not to release a record is not “one in which the scale is level to begin with,” and instead it is weighted toward public access.
It’s unclear when the records will be released. Lenz and MMSD’s attorney, Benjamin Roovers, both said it would depend on when Lanford signed the order.
Gold said he had no comment as he and LeMonds walked out of the courtroom toward the elevator.
Filings
Documents previously filed in the case indicated some differences in the details of what will be released.
The complaint on behalf of LeMonds states that an investigation of the complaint by the district’s legal and human resources department found that the accusations were “without merit.”
According to MMSD’s March 30 filing, though, some of the facts in LeMonds’ briefing were incorrect or only partially true.
For example, Roovers wrote on behalf of MMSD, the finding that the complaint was without merit was only for some of the allegations outlined, as the employees who filed the complaint removed some of the things complained of before the investigation started.
Additionally, Roovers wrote that there are four records that would be released under the records request, while the filing for LeMonds states there are two.
LeMonds’ attorney stated the complaint consisted of “a slew of personal grievances and accusations against” LeMonds by “several current and former disgruntled MMSD employees who were recently affected by a department reorganization that Mr. LeMonds undertook at the direction of his superiors at MMSD.”