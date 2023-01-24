A new bus company could bring Madison Metropolitan School District students to school this fall.
With it will likely come the later middle school start times that were promised before the pandemic interrupted the implementation.
Last fall, the district put out a request for proposals seeking vendors who could fulfill the transportation needs after its contract with Badger Bus expires at the end of this school year. They received six responses from potential vendors and have narrowed the list to three finalists: current provider Badger Bus and newcomers First Student and Go-Riteway Transportation.
MMSD associate superintendent operations officer Cedric Hodo told the School Board Monday that officials believe one finalist "has the capacity to take on 100%" of the transportation needs, but they are also considering an option that would use multiple carriers to meet the district's needs.
“Our current provider does not meet the capacity of the service needs for our growing school district and that is the reason why we are here to take a look at this RFP,” Hodo said.
The board is expected to vote on the new contract at its Feb. 27 meeting. They could select a single vendor or a combination of vendors to fulfill the requirements, including elementary and middle school bus service, special education transportation and transportation for students experiencing homelessness, Hodo said.
“Our goal is to provide the best local service to our kids,” Hodo said. “We put some non-negotiables in there that we are unwilling to waver on and whoever will meet those demands, we’ll make the recommendation to the superintendent to move forward with that company.”
Whichever vendors the district selects, it will come with a switch to what's known as a “two-tier” bus system instead of the “three-tier” system it currently operates under. In a two-tier system, buses travel two different school routes each morning and afternoon based on start times instead of three.
District officials cited challenges with the current three-tier system including little time for traffic or weather delays, max capacity buses and interruptions to instruction when buses arrive late.
“If we get out of the three-tier system and one bus can focus on two routes, I think we win,” Hodo said.
Board member Christina Gomez Schmidt said she was “really excited about the possibility” of that shift.
“The priority of getting our buses back to a two-tier schedule is huge, just from the feedback that I have gotten from the community over the last couple years,” Gomez Schmidt said.
Officials did not want to publicly state the cost of a two-tier system given the ongoing negotiations with vendors, but Hodo said they would provide it to board members at a later date.
The shift will also likely allow the district to restart its planned transition for middle school start times, which has been in the works since 2016. Research from the American Academy of Pediatrics has shown that later start times for middle school students could provide benefits for attendance, sleep health and behavior.
The district planned to move all 12 middle schools to an 8:40 a.m. start time by the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, a significant change for 10 of those schools starting the day at 7:35 a.m.
The pandemic interrupted that plan, with bus driver shortages nationally and locally proving challenging. This year, five middle schools start at 7:33 a.m., one at 8:23 a.m. and the rest at 9 a.m.
Exact details on start times, including which elementary schools might start earlier and later given the need to stagger them for bus service, is not yet determined. Gomez Schmidt asked for that information to be available as soon as possible for families, and staff said they would work toward providing that information this spring.
MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in an email Tuesday that it is the district's goal to have all middle schools start between 8 and 8:50 a.m., but added that "depending on the routing system there may be some outliers."
"There are several factors that make MMSD transportation routing complex, and the district's routing system is designed to optimize logistical routes and offset rising costs by increasing efficiency and maximizing the number of students on buses," LeMonds wrote.
All of the district’s middle schoolers will travel on yellow buses under the new plan, a change from the current split that has the west side middle schoolers on yellow buses and east side middle schoolers on Metro buses. Parents of east side middle school students shared concerns about the equity of that arrangement earlier this school year.
Board member Laura Simkin asked about what the companies could provide in terms of safety and support for students on buses. Hodo said the vendors had to provide information on safety and technology in their proposals.
“Part of the response in the RFP is, what would they do to ensure kids are safe while riding the bus?” Hodo said.