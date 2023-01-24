Uncertainty is the word of the spring for Madison Metropolitan School District leaders planning next year’s budget, but they anticipate tough decisions ahead.
Much of what they choose to spend money on will depend on how much money the state will allow MMSD to spend and how much aid it will contribute. That won’t be known for months, in all likelihood, as state legislators and Gov. Tony Evers work out the 2023-25 biennial budget.
“It is very unlikely we’re going to have actionable information to work with until very late this spring or even this summer,” MMSD assistant superintendent of financial services Ross MacPherson said Monday.
The district, though, begins its 2023-24 operating year July 1, with a vote to approve a preliminary budget planned for the end of June. Monday, district administrators and the School Board began publicly discussing the next budget for the first time.
Evers will give his budget address in mid-February, so for now, the district has only the state Department of Public Instruction’s proposal to guide it — though officials do not anticipate the ambitious proposal being fully implemented.
DPI’s budget includes an increase to the revenue limit of $350 per pupil in 2023-24 and an additional $650 per pupil in 2024-25, hundreds of millions in general aid each year and increased reimbursement of special education costs. MacPherson noted that the revenue limit has never been above $300 per pupil in a given year since revenue limits were created in 1993.
MMSD will have additional spending authority because of the 2020 operating referendum above the state-set revenue limit, as well, with the final $10 million of that question being added to the budget next year.
With DPI’s proposal, the district would add about $8.4 million to its revenue limit in 2023-24 from 2022-23, a 2.22% increase. With a $0 per pupil increase — as the past two years have been — the district would add $2.2 million to its revenue limit, a 0.57% increase.
“These are the types of variances we have to consider right now during our initial budgetary development,” MacPherson said.
Board member Savion Castro asked staff how the board should navigate the budget planning given that variance, and MacPherson said because the difference is “too large to get wrong,” he expects to plan for the worst case scenario of a zero-dollar increase. That way, the district can add to its budget if it gets additional funding, rather than having to make last-minute cuts.
“I’d rather have us plan for a situation where we get a zero, like we’ve seen happen to us in year’s past, than plan for the DPI budget request and be wrong,” MacPherson said.
Either number is significantly below the rate of inflation over the past year, leaving some challenging decisions in the months ahead. MacPherson, “factoring in everything we know at the moment,” estimated a roughly 6% gap in funding authority to continue operations when considering declining enrollment and potential state investment.
“A lot of the damage that was done by the most recent budgetary cycle is not going to be undone unless there is more investment from the state to make up for the last two years,” MacPherson said. “That’s not currently on the table from what I’m seeing.”
Next month, the board will confirm the district’s budget strategy, discuss any new information and review staffing strategies and timelines. In March, the board will discuss an overview of health care and benefits and consider Excellence and Equity Projects.
Superintendent Carlton Jenkins acknowledged that with increasing costs, the district will have to find ways to reduce its expenditures.
“In some spaces, we are going to have to look at whether or not we continue with central office being staffed the way it’s being staffed and other non-load bearing FTEs that we do have in the district,” Jenkins said. “We have to think through what would be the impact of those.”
Board member Christina Gomez Schmidt suggested that while the district works toward a compensation study to address staff pay, officials should also look at staffing levels in other similarly sized districts to avoid eliminating necessary positions, even if they’re currently vacant.
“We really need to look at, to run our district efficiently, what is needed at central office, what is needed at the schools, to get back to a stable baseline so that everybody is not constantly overwhelmed,” Gomez Schmidt said.
Jenkins vowed that cuts will stay “as far away from the classroom as possible.”
“The classroom is the last thing, anytime you do a budget, that you ever want to touch,” he said.